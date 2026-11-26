◇Fabio Marangoni, Altra’s general manager for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia-Pacific (APAC), joined South Korean trail runners for a night trail run along Seoul City Wall on Oct. 30. Photo courtesy

Interest in trail running has grown. Races large and small, held each month mainly by local governments, are drawing crowds of participants. Trail running is a portmanteau of “trail” and “run,” and refers to a mountain sport in which people run over natural terrain—such as mountains, narrow paths and grasslands—rather than flat, paved roads. Uneven paths are a given, and runners also have to tackle forest trails with repeated climbs and descents. It is different from regular running on roads, often called road running or simply marathon running.

Trail-running experts commonly attribute the recent rise in the number of South Korean trail runners to growing demand for a different kind of running, particularly among road runners. Experts view the growth in trail-running participation positively. However, there are many things to pay attention to, including safety management and equipment. Runners spend long periods on rugged mountain trails—covering distances such as 25 km, 50 km and 100 km—so they are exposed to danger for longer, too. The distance is not the only factor; the steepness of climbs and the weather also matter. Experts say it is dangerous for people who enjoy road running to jump into trail running without preparation simply because they are drawn to its novelty. This is especially true if they approach trail running with the record-focused mindset of road running.

◇Fabio Marangoni, Altra’s general manager for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia-Pacific (APAC), said that the first thing to consider when choosing trail-running shoes is “where and how far” you plan to

▶ The era of trail running beyond road running... “The appeal is a sense of achievement, not records; safety matters”

What makes trail running special is more than just the novelty of the experience. Its appeal lies in the sense of achievement that comes from reaching your own goals, rather than competing or chasing records. Trail-running experts describe it as an encounter with your own soul. That is because you can reach your goal only after repeatedly facing extreme situations in which you can barely breathe and your whole body feels unable to move. Trail running is also appealing as a community activity enjoyed with people who love nature. People who share the same hobby can feel a bond with one another.

Enjoying trail running safely takes a lot of preparation. The basic first step is to recognize that it is clearly different from road running and get your body ready through exercise and training. It is also essential to understand the importance of safety equipment and how to use it properly. There is a range of essential safety gear for trail running, and trail-running shoes are considered a must. Interest in trail-running shoes has also grown among trail-running enthusiasts, which is why global trail-running gear companies are moving to target the domestic trail-running shoe market. We spoke with Fabio Marangoni, Altra’s general manager for EMEA and APAC, whose brand is popular in the global trail-running shoe market. We asked him about choosing and using trail-running gear correctly, as well as what he considers important to expanding the sport in Korea. Here is our Q&A with Fabio Marangoni, Altra’s GM for EMEA and APAC.

◇Fabio Marangoni, Altra’s general manager for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia-Pacific (APAC), said the company plans to expand training for beginners and opportunities to try trail-running shoes, an

Q. You recently joined a night trail run in Seoul as part of the Olympus 7 special pop-up event. How did you find trail running at night in Korea?

A. I visited Korea for the first time in 20 years. What left the strongest impression on me during the night trail run was Seoul’s nightscape. As we ran along Seoul City Wall, the city’s lights spread out below us. There are few cities in the world where you can experience history, nature and a modern city all at once while running in the heart of downtown. Above all, the Korean runners who joined me had tremendous energy.

Q. You have taken part in various sports, including running and rollerblading. When did you start trail running, and what makes it special?

A. I have done rollerblading and road running, but the feeling I had the first time I ran on a trail was completely different. Road running tends to make you focus on pace and times, but every step in trail running is different. As my body responds to rocks, tree roots, climbs and descents, I naturally focus on “the present moment.” I think trail running’s appeal lies in the sense of immersion and the achievement you feel at the summit, regardless of your time.

Q. Europe has the largest trail-running population, but in terms of growth, Asia and Africa also stand out. What do you think is driving the growth of trail running in Asia?

A. I would point to three main factors behind trail running’s growth in Asia. The first is geographic accessibility. In many places, such as Korea, Japan, Taiwan and Hong Kong, mountains are right next to cities, so people can get to a trail after work or on a weekend morning. The second is the growing popularity of road running. The number of runners has increased significantly in recent years, and many are turning to trails in search of a new challenge and time in nature. The third is community culture. Running-club culture is very strong in Asia, and the culture of taking on challenges and sharing experiences together is a good fit for trail running. I think growth is accelerating as local races reach international standards.

Q. The importance of shoes and gear is often emphasized in trail running. What would you recommend for choosing and using trail-running equipment properly?

A. Essential trail-running gear includes water, snacks for the run, a windproof jacket, a mobile phone and a headlamp for running at night. If you enter a race, be sure to check the organizer’s mandatory gear list and bring everything on it. Gear is not a burden; it is safety.

Shoes are the most basic piece of equipment. When choosing a pair, the first thing to consider is “where and how far” you plan to run. For rocky mountain trails or long-distance courses, it is best to choose a model with ample cushioning and protection; for short, fast courses, choose one that is lightweight and responsive. The shoes should have about a thumb’s width of extra room so your toes do not hit the front on descents. If you are new to trail running, it is best to start with short distances in zero-drop shoes (Zero Drop) and give your body time to adjust. How you use your trail-running shoes matters, too. Break in new shoes well before a race, and check the weather, sunset time and points where you could stray from the course before setting out.

Q. Altra trail-running shoes are popular in the global market. What sets them apart from the competition?

A. Altra running shoes stand out because “the shoe is made to fit the foot, not the foot to fit the shoe.” Their wide, foot-shaped toe box reduces pressure even when feet swell on long runs, and lets the toes spread naturally so runners can get a more stable grip on the ground. The lineup is also tailored to different types of terrain. The brand’s flagship model, the Lone Peak, is worn by countless trail runners. The Olympus 7 features new EGO MAX foam, making it 15% lighter and 10% softer than before. Its traction and durability have also been improved. Altra trail shoes stand out for balancing three things: fit, cushioning and traction.

Q. In Korea, the boundary between road running and trail running is somewhat blurred. What is Altra focusing on to broaden the sport’s reach in the Korean market?

A. Korea is one of Asia’s most promising markets because you can reach a mountain from an urban center in an hour, and the boundary between road and trail is naturally open. We are considering regularly holding group runs and clinics for beginners so that people new to trail running can learn about gear, route selection and trail etiquette. Along with working with local communities, we also plan to expand opportunities for consumers to try things out for themselves through pop-up events, shoe try-on events and training at specialty stores.

Reporter Se Hyung Kim fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.