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[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] As below-freezing temperatures persist, households turn up their electric heating mats and offices run their heaters all day. These heating devices are meant to ward off the cold, but improper use can instead be ‘poison’ for the musculoskeletal system, including the back and neck. Lying still on an electric heating mat can weaken the muscles that support the spine and cause acute pain or low-temperature burns. Heater air in a closed office can undermine posture, leading to chronic neck and shoulder stiffness and headaches, so caution is needed.

◇ Staying cooped up on an electric heating mat ... people with back conditions should take extra care

When winter comes, some people turn on their electric heating mats first to escape the cold. After work, lying down on a toasty floor quickly warms a chilled body, making it hard to get back up. Older people, in particular, who spend long hours indoors may lie on an electric heating mat all day.

But the warmth of an electric heating mat only provides temporary relief from the cold. Lying on a warm floor for a long time significantly reduces physical activity. Without movement, the muscles that support the lower back gradually weaken and lose flexibility. Blood vessels are also put under strain. Blood vessels that have expanded on a hot floor contract sharply when someone gets up and is exposed to cold air. This reduces blood flow to the muscles around the lower back, making them more prone to stiffness. If this happens repeatedly, the lower back can stiffen easily, creating a vicious cycle that can leave it feeling even more achy.

People with back conditions should be especially cautious about using electric heating mats. For patients with an acute lumbar sprain—often described as having ‘thrown their back out’—applying heat immediately after an injury can widen blood vessels and worsen swelling and pain in the injured area. In this situation, a cold compress is effective: the cold constricts blood vessels, helping to reduce pain and swelling. The same applies to people with a herniated lumbar disc. A herniated disc causes pain when the protruding disc presses on a nerve, triggering inflammation nearby. If heat causes the inflamed area to swell, increased pressure on the nerve can worsen radiating pain and numbness from the buttocks down the leg.

The risk of low-temperature burns should not be overlooked, either. If a herniated disc or spinal stenosis compresses a nerve and dulls sensation in the legs, it may be difficult to notice in time that the skin is being damaged by heat. A low-temperature burn occurs when the skin is exposed to a relatively low-temperature heat source for a prolonged period, causing gradual tissue damage. Even at 44–50°C, sustained contact can damage the skin beyond the epidermis and into the dermis.

◇ Electric heating mats: keep the temperature low and use them briefly ... repeated back pain calls for finding the cause

That does not mean you need to avoid electric heating mats altogether in winter. Simply changing how you use them can sufficiently reduce strain on your lower back. First, do not set the temperature too high; when going to sleep, it is safer to lower the temperature or turn the mat off. Another option is to place a thin blanket over the mat so your skin is not in direct contact with the heat source. Rather than lying down for long periods, it is also important to get up from time to time, stretch your lower back and move around lightly to keep your muscles from stiffening. When getting out from under the covers, it is best to put on an outer layer to reduce sudden temperature changes.

However, if strain on your lower back builds up and the pain persists despite these measures, you should not simply blame it on the cold or your lifestyle. Back pain can have many causes, from muscle tightness and sudden injuries to disc conditions. If the pain recurs or is severe enough to interfere with daily life, you should get an accurate diagnosis and treatment.

Korean medicine, in particular, treats lower back pain in various ways depending on its cause and symptoms. Korean medicine integrative treatment combines acupuncture, pharmacopuncture, Chuna manual therapy and herbal medicine prescriptions, tailoring the approach to the patient’s condition. It not only relaxes stiff and weakened lower-back muscles and ligaments but also aims to restore balance in the structures around the spine.

Long-term research has also confirmed the effectiveness of Korean medicine integrative treatment for lower back pain. The Spine and Joint Research Institute at Jaseng Hospital of Korean Medicine followed 65 patients with herniated lumbar discs who received the treatment for six months, tracking them for 10 years. The visual analog scale (VAS; 0–10) for radiating leg pain fell sharply from 7.42 before treatment to 0.88 after 10 years. The Oswestry Disability Index (ODI; 0–100) also improved from 41.36 before treatment to 11.84 after six months, and remained stable at 11.26 even 10 years later.

◇ Drowsy heater air leaves neck and shoulders aching ... and can bring on afternoon headaches

At home, an electric heating mat can put strain on the lower back; in an office with the heater on, the neck and shoulders bear the burden. If the heater runs all day with the windows closed, the room gets hot and stuffy, making people feel drowsy. In that state, they may struggle to maintain good posture, slouch back in their chairs or gradually lean their heads toward the monitor. Working in this position for a long time leaves the neck and shoulder muscles that support the weight of the head continually tense and stiff.

A forward-head posture, in which someone works with their head thrust forward, increases tension in the muscles around the cervical spine and can contribute to headaches. The continuously heated office environment can also aggravate symptoms. The heater increases the temperature difference between indoors and outdoors, and as people move between a warm room and subzero temperatures outside, repeated rapid constriction and dilation of the blood vessels in the brain can worsen headaches.

The problem is that many people keep going with pain-relief patches or painkillers even when neck and shoulder stiffness and headaches keep recurring. These measures provide only brief relief from immediate discomfort and do not address underlying causes such as poor working posture or tension in the neck and shoulder muscles. If stiff neck and shoulder muscles are left untreated, they can lead to chronic pain, perpetuating a cycle in which headaches return.

To break free from recurring neck and shoulder pain and headaches, treatment needs to address both stiffened muscles and poor posture, rather than merely suppressing immediate symptoms. Korean medicine assesses the musculoskeletal condition around the neck and shoulders alongside the pattern of headaches, and manages the factors triggering pain through Korean medicine integrative treatment.

Research has found that Korean medicine treatments that relax the neck and shoulder muscles can help improve tension headaches. One notable example is a study on acupuncture published in 2016 by researchers from the Cochrane Collaboration, an international nonprofit group of medical experts. According to the study, 48% of patients who received acupuncture alongside usual care—generally painkillers—reported substantially fewer headache symptoms than before treatment. By contrast, the figure was only 17% among the control group that received usual care alone, indicating a higher improvement rate in the group that also received acupuncture.

Ha In-hyeok, director of Bucheon Jaseng Hospital of Korean Medicine, said, “In winter, habits adopted to escape the cold can sometimes end up harming your health,” adding, “Be careful not to spend all your time on an electric heating mat just because it is cold, or to dismiss the strain on your lower back and leave existing conditions untreated.” He continued, “If your neck and shoulders often feel stiff in an office with the heater on, and headaches recur every afternoon, it is worth checking the stiffened neck and shoulder muscles first,” and added, “Stretching your neck and shoulders from time to time during work and maintaining good posture can help prevent musculoskeletal conditions and headaches.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

Hospital director Ha In-hyeok

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.