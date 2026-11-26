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[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] More test-takers are seeking vision-correction surgery as winter break begins after the college entrance exam. Until now, patients with extremely high astigmatism exceeding 6 diopters were often told they were ineligible for surgery because laser vision correction or conventional intraocular lens implantation alone had its limitations. But a new treatment combining lens implantation and corneal incisions to safely correct high astigmatism was recently presented at an international conference, opening a new path to vision recovery.

A research team led by Kim Bu-gi, director of Onnuri Smile Eye Clinic, and Jeong Young-taek, director of Jeonju Onnuri Eye Clinic, presented the results of vision-correction surgery combining Toric ICL and corneal incisions in patients with high astigmatism exceeding 6 diopters at the 2026 European Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgeons (ESCRS) meeting in London, UK.

Astigmatism is a refractive error in which the cornea curves more steeply in one direction, preventing light from focusing at a single point. When astigmatism is severe, objects appear blurred or doubled. Laser vision-correction procedures such as SMILE, LASIK and LASEK can produce unpredictable results in cases of high astigmatism and place greater stress on the cornea, making implantable contact lens surgery (ICL), in which a lens is placed inside the eye, a potential alternative. However, Toric ICL, designed to correct astigmatism as well as refractive error during lens implantation, is limited to a correction range of 6 diopters. Patients with astigmatism of 7 to 8 diopters had difficulty finding a suitable option, whether laser treatment or a lens.

The method devised by the medical team is a new surgical technique that combines Toric ICL with corneal incision surgery to correct astigmatism. Rather than trying to correct a large amount of astigmatism all at once with a single procedure, it divides the corrective work between the lens and the cornea.

Most of the astigmatism is generally corrected with Toric ICL. The remaining astigmatism that is difficult to correct with the lens alone is reduced further by making a small incision in the steepest part of the cornea. The incision site relaxes slightly, making the cornea a little flatter and reducing astigmatism. The medical team aimed to reduce astigmatism by an additional approximately 0.5 to 1.5 diopters with this corneal incision procedure (SMCI). Because it does not involve removing corneal tissue with a laser, it places less burden on corneal thickness.

Using this original correction strategy, Director Kim Bu-gi’s team performed vision-correction surgery on a total of 31 eyes. The surgical approach was tailored to each patient’s degree of astigmatism: lens implantation and corneal incisions were performed in a single procedure on 25 eyes with astigmatism under 7.5 diopters. By contrast, the six eyes with more severe astigmatism of 7.5 diopters or higher underwent two procedures. First, corneal incisions were made to reduce the astigmatism; a month later, Toric ICL was implanted to address the remaining astigmatism. To precisely align the astigmatism axis during surgery, the team used the digital astigmatism-tracking navigation system Callisto eye to align the surgical position in real time.

After six months of follow-up, 84% of the eyes achieved visual acuity of 1.0 or better without glasses. There were no notable side effects or complications. The results are considered significant because these patients had been ineligible for surgery with conventional Toric ICL, as their astigmatism exceeded its correction range.

Kim Bu-gi, director of Onnuri Smile Eye Clinic, said, “Having very severe astigmatism does not mean that every method of vision correction is impossible.” He added, “With this new approach, it is important to assess the degree and axis of the astigmatism, as well as how much correction the cornea can tolerate, and carefully plan how to divide the correction.” He continued, “If you want to stop wearing glasses and contact lenses during the college entrance exam season and winter break but have hesitated because of severe astigmatism, or have been told you are ineligible for surgery, a thorough examination can help you find an approach suited to you.”

Jeong Young-taek, director of Jeonju Onnuri Eye Clinic, explained, “Many people with high astigmatism had given up on vision correction after being told, ‘Your astigmatism is too severe to correct.’” He added, “Customized correction that divides the work between the lens and the cornea, combined with digital axis-alignment technology, has broadened patients’ options.”

The medical team also identified areas for improvement. In some eyes with very severe astigmatism, the condition tended to be undercorrected relative to the target, leaving a small amount of astigmatism. The research team believes that more precise adjustments to the location and length of the corneal incisions could further improve correction accuracy. The medical team said the study is clinically significant because it confirmed the effectiveness, predictability and safety of correcting astigmatism by combining Toric ICL with corneal incisions.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

Kim Bu-gi, director of Onnuri Smile Eye Clinic, performing vision-correction surgery.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.