Sejung Group’s contemporary business-casual brand Tremolo (TREMOLO) is winning over male customers this winter with outerwear featuring upgraded materials and design.

Demand for winter outerwear has been rising amid recent wide temperature swings and continued chilly weather. In the men’s fashion market, in particular, wardrobe staples that suit a variety of occasions and can be worn for years are attracting attention, rather than items that simply follow each season’s trends. This appears to reflect a growing preference for practical spending amid persistently high prices, with shoppers carefully weighing materials and versatility to choose products they will be satisfied with.

In response to this trend, Tremolo is targeting customer demand with outerwear that combines classic design and excellent quality. Following its “Lightweight Down Jacket,” an early-winter bestseller combining mobility and practicality, the brand is putting its “Wool-Cashmere Long Coat,” which combines warmth and style, front and center, offering the value of “affordable premium.”

The “Wool-Cashmere Long Coat” is a carry-over item that Tremolo brings out every winter. Made from a wool-cashmere blend, it delivers excellent warmth and a soft feel, while its design, true to the essentials, creates a mood that is both luxurious and refined.

This year, the brand has focused on upgrading its products, increasing the share of its inventory allocated to cashmere-blend coats—one of last winter’s best-selling items—by 15% compared with the previous year. The coats stand out for their refined silhouettes, pared back by removing excessive details, and a varied range of colors that gives customers more choice.

Their versatile length and thickness also make them well suited to a variety of everyday looks. Paired with a suit, they create a polished formal look for the commute or a dressy gathering; layered over knitwear or lightweight padded outerwear, they make for a warm yet comfortable casual look.

Meanwhile, since 2024, Tremolo has focused on strengthening the brand across the board through a phased rebranding spanning distribution, products and marketing. With support from product planning shaped by customer preferences, a more diversified distribution network and improved operating efficiency at individual stores, average sales per store in the first half of this year rose by about 18% from the same period last year. Sales at its official online store also increased by about 700% year on year.

This year, Tremolo has prepared special online and offline promotions for the year-end shopping season. Its stores nationwide are offering key products, including winter outerwear, at reasonable prices, while its official online mall is providing a wide range of shopping benefits through promotions such as the Family Sale and Winter Essential Week.

Going forward, Tremolo plans to maximize synergies between its online and offline channels by strengthening its product competitiveness, upgrading its distribution structure and expanding customer touchpoints. It also aims to further solidify its position as a comprehensive men’s brand that caters to changing lifestyles.

A Sejung Tremolo representative said, “This winter, we are targeting the outerwear market with our Wool-Cashmere Long Coat, a steady bestseller that male customers have consistently chosen year after year for its timeless design, high-quality materials and versatility. We will continue to offer items that meet distinct customer needs and tastes, delivering the affordable-premium value that is unique to Tremolo.” Reporter Sanghee Jeon, nowater@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.