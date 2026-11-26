Hoshino Resorts RISONARE Shimonoseki is introducing a distinctive accommodation package centered on pufferfish. It is an experiential program combining local culture and cuisine.

According to Hoshino Resorts on the 26th, RISONARE Shimonoseki will offer the “Manpuku Stay” from the 29th through February 28 next year. In Shimonoseki, pufferfish are called “fuku” (ふく), which sounds like the word for good fortune (福), rather than “fugu” (ふぐ), the Japanese word for pufferfish, and are regarded as a symbol of good luck. The package includes a visit to Kameyama Hachimangu, in-room experiences, and culinary offerings featuring sake and pufferfish appetizers.

Guests can learn about local history and culture related to pufferfish at Kameyama Hachimangu, which has a history of more than 1,000 years, with a local representative as their guide. A traditional cultural experience offering prayers for good fortune in the New Year is also available. A limited-edition pufferfish-shaped goshuin, jointly created by RISONARE Shimonoseki and the shrine, will also be provided.

The rooms are offered as “Fuku Sake Rooms,” decorated around a pufferfish and sake theme. Guests can take part in an activity to find a wooden sake cup bearing a pufferfish illustration hidden in a decorative wall in the room. Those who find the illustration can receive the shrine’s lucky charm, “Fukumusubi Mamori.”

Guests can sample sparkling sake, amazake, and original sake in their rooms. A special snack featuring pufferfish and yuzu is also provided. A traditional pufferfish-shaped wish plaque on which guests can write New Year’s wishes is also available.

The hotel’s food and beverage venues are also part of the program. At the main dining venue “OTTO SETTE SHIMONOSEKI,” guests can enjoy Italian dishes made with pufferfish by making a separate reservation. Breakfast is served the next day at the buffet dining venue “PUKU PUKU.” After the Kameyama Hachimangu tour, guests can also visit local attractions such as Karato Market and the former British Consulate.

The Manpuku Stay package includes breakfast, a shrine tour, and in-room alcoholic beverages and snacks, among other things. Up to three groups per day (four people per group) can take part, and reservations can be made through the official website until 1 p.m. four days before the stay.

Reporter Se Hyung Kim fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.