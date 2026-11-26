SK Materials Performance Co., Ltd. announced on the 26th that it had recently established a mass-production system for ultra-high-purity thinner for semiconductors and completed its first shipment. In cooperation with Jaewon Industry, it has put production, quality control and supply systems in place, and plans to begin full-scale supply in December.

According to SK Materials Performance Co., Ltd., thinner is a material used in semiconductor photolithography. It helps photoresist coat wafers evenly and is also used to remove residue from wafer edges and clean wafer backsides. In particular, as semiconductor manufacturing processes become increasingly fine, the importance of the purity and quality control of materials used in photolithography is also growing.

SK Materials Performance Co., Ltd. has established systems for manufacturing, quality control and supplying ultra-high-purity thinner in cooperation with Jaewon Industry. The two companies plan to respond closely to customer requirements throughout the process, from manufacturing and quality control to supply, and to continue building trust.

Song Chang-rok, CEO of SK Materials Performance Co., Ltd., said, “The shipment of ultra-high-purity thinner is significant because it expands the company’s semiconductor materials business and lays a new foundation for growth.” He added, “We will work to strengthen the competitiveness of Korea’s semiconductor industry and build a stable materials supply chain.”

Reporter Se Hyung Kim fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.