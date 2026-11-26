Courtesy of the Pony Chung Foundation

The Pony Chung Foundation, chaired by Chung Mong-gyu, held the 7th Pony Chung Young Leader Award ceremony on the 25th at PONY CHUNG Hall in I-Park Tower, Samseong-dong, Gangnam District, Seoul, and presented the award to national badminton team player An Se-young and Kim Do-hyung, a professor in the Department of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering at the University of Pennsylvania in the United States.

Attendees included Pony Chung Foundation Chairman Chung Mong-gyu and the foundation’s board members, Mrs. Park Young-ja, wife of the late Chung Se-yung, honorary chairman of HDC Group, and the recipients’ families.

Chairman Chung Mong-gyu said, “Just as the late honorary chairman Chung Se-yung led the development of South Korea’s automotive industry through constant challenges and innovation, An Se-young and Professor Kim Do-hyung are also breaking new ground in their respective fields,” conveying his congratulations and encouragement to the recipients.

An Se-young, a world-class badminton player, continues to achieve outstanding results through unwavering determination and passion despite injuries and difficulties.

An said, “This award is the result of the passion of everyone who has worked hard together,” adding, “I will continue to be an athlete who brings hope to the people with an attitude of never giving up.”

At the University of Pennsylvania, Professor Kim Do-hyung leads the Nano Electrochemistry and Interface Laboratory and is developing technology to precisely analyze, at the atomic level, chemical reactions that take place on solid catalyst surfaces.

On this basis, Kim expressed the ambition to determine catalyst-design principles that can dramatically improve the efficiency of key industrial processes, including energy production, fuel synthesis and chemical manufacturing.

Meanwhile, the Pony Chung Young Leader Award was established in 2020 to carry on the spirit of innovation and challenge of the late Chung Se-yung, honorary chairman of HDC Group, and to discover and encourage young innovators. It selects two innovators aged 40 or younger and awards them 50 million won in prize money and a plaque.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.