Korail will expand its self-service seat-change service to conventional trains. The service allows passengers to change seats while traveling by rail and was first introduced on KTX last December.

According to Korail, self-service seat changes will become an official service on KTX, ITX-Saemaeul and ITX-Maum starting in December. Passengers can change seats after the train departs through the ticket screen under “My Ticket” in KORAIL+, Korail’s app. They can move to the same class or one class higher. For example, passengers can change from standard class to standard or first class, or from standing-room or non-reserved seating to a seat in standard or first class. They cannot change from first class to standard class or from a seat to standing-room. To manage crowding on board, seat changes are available only once per passenger.

“We will continue to develop more convenient rail services based on KORAIL+,” said Lee Min-sung, head of Korail’s Passenger Business Division.

Reporter Se Hyung Kim fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.