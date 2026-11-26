Provided by the National Federation of Fisheries Cooperatives

The National Federation of Fisheries Cooperatives has launched a public outreach campaign to boost consumption of freshwater eel, whose price has plunged amid rising production and sluggish demand.

At the “Freshwater Eel Tasting and Special Sales Event at the National Assembly,” held on the 25th, the National Federation of Fisheries Cooperatives sold cleaned freshwater eel and eel dishes at discounts of up to 50% and also held an on-site tasting event.

The event was organized to support aquaculture farms facing falling prices at the production site and growing financial pressures because consumption has not kept pace with the increase in freshwater eel production.

According to the National Federation of Fisheries Cooperatives, the volume of freshwater eel sold through auctions by major aquaculture fisheries cooperatives, including those in Yeonggwang County and Gochang County, totaled 16,766 tons from January to October this year, up 27% (3,606 tons) from the same period a year earlier.

As a result, auction prices fell by about 40% from a year earlier, to the 16,000-won-per-kilogram range.

National Federation of Fisheries Cooperatives Chairman Nodongjin said, “The volume of farmed freshwater eel is increasing, but consumption is not keeping pace. We will continue to expand support to boost freshwater eel consumption and ease the financial burden on aquaculture farms.”

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.