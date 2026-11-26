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[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Influenza (flu) is spreading rapidly as temperatures fall.

Meanwhile, three types of viruses—influenza A (H1N1), influenza A (H3N2), and influenza B—are circulating simultaneously in China, prompting calls for caution.

According to influenza surveillance results released by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) on the 20th, there were 37.0 suspected influenza cases per 1,000 outpatients at clinic-level medical institutions in week 46 of 2026 (November 8–14). The figure rose from 17.7 in week 42 to 19.2 in week 43, 22.8 in week 44, and 28.9 in week 45, and has now increased for four consecutive weeks. A suspected influenza case is a patient with a fever of 38°C or higher and a cough or sore throat.

Hospitalizations are also rising markedly. In week 46, 926 patients were hospitalized for influenza at hospital-level medical institutions, about 1.5 times the 639 recorded the previous week. That was about twice the 490 recorded during the same period last year. In particular, 606 patients, or 65.4% of all hospitalized patients, were aged 65 or older. Reports of deaths testing positive for influenza also rose sharply, reaching 44 in week 46, up from 24 the previous week. The KDCA urged high-risk groups, including older adults and children, to get vaccinated promptly.

Meanwhile, warnings are emerging about the possibility of reinfection as multiple influenza viruses circulate together in China.

According to a report by China's Science and Technology Daily, which interviewed experts, recent influenza-positive samples in China comprised 56.2% influenza A (H1N1), 15.5% influenza A (H3N2), and 28.3% influenza B. Unlike in the past, when one type drove an outbreak, all three types are now being detected together.

Experts explain that sufficient cross-immunity may not develop between different influenza virus subtypes. This means that even after recovering from an H1N1 infection, a person may become infected with H3N2 or influenza B. Simultaneous infection with multiple types is rare, but sequential infections with different viruses can repeatedly damage the respiratory system. Older adults and people with chronic conditions in particular should be alert to the risk of complications or severe illness following infection.

Vaccination remains an important way to prevent severe influenza. Each year, influenza vaccines are formulated to include the virus strains recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) based on forecasts of which strains will circulate in each region. Vaccination cannot completely prevent infection, but it helps reduce the risk of infection and severe illness.

Older adults aged 65 and over, children, pregnant women, and people with chronic conditions are at greater risk of complications from influenza, so they should get vaccinated as soon as possible. It typically takes two to four weeks after vaccination for sufficient immunity to develop. Basic preventive measures are also important, including washing hands, ventilating indoor spaces, following cough etiquette, and wearing a mask in crowded indoor areas. Anyone who develops a fever or cough should avoid going to school or work. High-risk individuals, in particular, should seek medical care to have their condition checked, even if their symptoms are not severe.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.