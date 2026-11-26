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[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] In winter, when daylight hours decrease and activity levels drop sharply, disruptions to the body’s biological rhythms lead more people to complain of insomnia. However, if difficulty falling asleep or frequent awakenings during the night persist, it is essential to check whether sleep apnea is also present, rather than assuming it is simple insomnia. The two conditions can create a vicious cycle, worsening each other’s symptoms. Treating only one can even harm a person’s health, for example through side effects from sleeping pills, so an integrated diagnosis and collaborative care are essential.

Hana ENT Hospital (Director Lee Sang-deok) said it is important for patients experiencing insomnia in winter to also check for sleep apnea and manage both conditions in an integrated way.

Insomnia and sleep apnea coexist in one in three patients

The condition in which insomnia and sleep apnea occur simultaneously is called COMISA (Comorbid Insomnia and Sleep Apnea).

An analysis of patients who visited Hana ENT Hospital found that 30–40% of patients with sleep apnea also complain of insomnia, while approximately 30–35% of patients with insomnia also have sleep apnea.

The rate at which the two conditions coexist is reported to be relatively higher among men than women, older adults than younger people, and people with obesity than those of normal weight. Middle-aged men with obesity in particular should pay close attention to whether they have both conditions.

The two conditions can affect each other and worsen symptoms

Sleep apnea is a condition in which breathing repeatedly stops or weakens during sleep. When a person repeatedly wakes up each time their breathing stops, sleep becomes less continuous, and longer periods of wakefulness can lead to chronic insomnia.

Conversely, when insomnia shortens sleep time and makes sleep patterns irregular, breathing can become unstable and the number of awakenings can increase, potentially having a negative effect on sleep apnea as well.

Therefore, treating only one condition may leave the other untreated, preventing overall sleep from improving or even causing symptoms to worsen.

Integrated treatment that considers both conditions is needed

For patients with COMISA, it is important to develop a treatment plan that considers both insomnia and sleep apnea.

Some sleeping pills used to treat insomnia can suppress breathing and worsen sleep apnea, so caution is needed. Positive airway pressure devices, which are commonly used to treat sleep apnea, may in turn affect insomnia during the initial period of wearing the device and adjusting to it.

An approach that combines cognitive behavioral therapy for insomnia (CBT-I) with positive airway pressure therapy may be helpful. Cognitive behavioral therapy is a treatment for alleviating insomnia and can also help patients adjust to using a positive airway pressure device. In the early stages of treatment, it can also help to carefully plan the adjustment period and practice wearing the mask during the day to get used to it.

Since sleep apnea is primarily treated by otolaryngologists and insomnia by neurologists, it is important to be evaluated and treated at a medical institution where the two departments can work together.

No Yeong-ju, head of the Neurology Department at Hana ENT Hospital, advised, “Because insomnia and sleep apnea affect each other, focusing on just one symptom may make it difficult to achieve good sleep quality. If difficulty falling asleep or frequent awakenings during the night persist, it is important to check for sleep apnea as well and receive a diagnosis and treatment that take both conditions into account.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.