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[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] An unusual skincare practice—applying enema solution used to treat constipation to the face—is spreading on social media in China.

Medical experts have warned that using medication like cosmetics is inappropriate and can cause side effects such as skin irritation.

According to Chinese media outlets, including Hangzhou Net, videos have recently been appearing on local social media showing people spraying enema solution directly onto their faces or soaking sheet masks in it. Some users claimed that enema solution is effective not only for relieving constipation but also for keeping skin soft and moisturized.

The reason behind these claims is glycerin, one of the ingredients in enema solution. Glycerin is a common moisturizing ingredient that draws in water and helps the skin retain it. One woman claimed on social media, “A bottle of enema solution costs around 10 yuan (about 2,000 won), so you can save a lot on cosmetics,” and added, “Enema solution contains about 55% glycerin per 100 mL, while moisturizing creams contain only about 10%.“

Another woman said, “After using enema solution for three years, I stopped buying expensive serums and face creams,” and described it as an inexpensive alternative skincare product.

However, medical professionals pointed out that a higher glycerin content does not necessarily mean a better moisturizing effect.

A dermatologist explained that while glycerin in enema solution is indeed an ingredient used to help maintain skin moisture, the claim that a higher concentration provides greater moisturizing benefits is untrue.

According to the dermatologist, the glycerin concentration in enema solution is around 52.8–58.3%. This concentration is intended for use in medication; the product is not formulated to be suitable for cosmetics applied to the face.

Typical moisturizing cosmetics enhance their moisturizing effect by combining glycerin with emollients that soften the skin and occlusive ingredients that prevent moisture from evaporating. Enema solution, on the other hand, may not contain enough of these ingredients. In particular, applying high-concentration glycerin without an ingredient to prevent moisture loss in a dry environment may cause skin moisture to evaporate quickly and make dryness worse.

Using enema solution on the face can also pose three risks. The first is skin irritation and allergic reactions. Glycerin itself is relatively unlikely to cause an allergic reaction, but other ingredients in the product may irritate the skin and cause contact dermatitis. The skin may become red, develop small rashes, and itch or sting.

The second risk is that acne may worsen. Enema solution is viscous and sticky, so applying it to the face may be heavy on the skin. Depending on the person, it may cause new acne or worsen existing symptoms.

The final risk is hygiene. Since enema containers are designed for single-use medication, they are not suitable for being repeatedly opened and used like cosmetics. Frequently touching the opening with your hands or letting it come into contact with external surfaces increases the risk of bacterial contamination. The risk of infection may be higher if it is applied to a wound or an area where the skin barrier is damaged.

Experts stress that a medication containing a particular ingredient should not be considered safe for the skin simply because that ingredient is used in cosmetics.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.