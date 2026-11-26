Lotteria is launching the K-Jun Potato as a new menu item. The product is part of an ongoing farmer partnership project aimed at boosting consumption of domestic agricultural products. Its limited availability adds to its appeal.

According to Lotte GRS on the 26th, the K-Jun Potato is the Season 4 menu item in the Young Farmers’ Co-Prosperity Virtuous Cycle Project. It will be sold in a limited run of 300,000 units at select company-operated locations. Through its farmer partnership project, Lotteria has previously introduced Season 1’s “Imperfect Cheese Potatoes,” Season 2’s “Kimchi Bulgogi Burger,” and Season 3’s “Vita Berry” drink from Angel-in-us, among other items.

The K-Jun Potato is made with domestic potatoes grown by three young farmers. Cajun seasoning brings out a spicy, salty flavor, and the potato is crisp on the outside and fluffy on the inside.

Along with launching the new product, Lotte GRS also supported young farmers. Last May, ahead of the harvest season, it proactively provided a total of 6 million won in logistics costs to three young farmers who grow potatoes, in view of the transportation cost burden caused by rising international oil prices.

A Lotte GRS representative said, “We developed the K-Jun Potato as a convenient treat by combining young farmers’ passion with Lotteria’s own fun, trendy sensibility.” The representative added, “We will continue to expand healthy partnership projects that grow alongside our farming communities.”

Reporter Se Hyung Kim fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.