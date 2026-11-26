CERAGEM donated 193 healthcare products to 38 welfare facilities in Gwacheon. The donation aims to support local residents’ health management by introducing a service that measures health indicators and allows them to be compared with past records.

CERAGEM said on the 26th that it held a ceremony marking the creation of Ceragem-Gwacheon City Smart Senior Centers at Gwacheon City Hall on the 25th. The ceremony was attended by officials including Lee Kyung-soo, CERAGEM’s president and CEO, and Gwacheon Mayor Shin Gye-yong. The donation of CERAGEM healthcare products is a follow-up to a memorandum of understanding signed with Gwacheon City for the “Happy 100-Year Healthcare Support Project.” CERAGEM provided Gwacheon welfare facilities with its CeraCheck health management service, the MASTER V6 spinal care medical device, the PAUSE M2 massage chair, and other products.

CeraCheck is a service that checks health status using devices such as brainwave and pulse-wave monitors, a body composition analyzer, and a blood pressure monitor. It can measure stress levels, brain activity, weight, body fat percentage, muscle mass, body mass index (BMI), and blood pressure. The results can be compared with previous records and viewed on the device, through a mobile app, or via KakaoTalk notifications. The MASTER V6 is a medical device whose four intended uses have been recognized by the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety: helping treat herniated discs and degenerative spinal stenosis, relieving muscle pain, and improving blood circulation. The PAUSE M2 is a massage chair with heat and massage functions.

A CERAGEM representative said, “We hope this will help local seniors check their health in familiar, nearby settings and manage it by using a range of healthcare products.”

Reporter Se Hyung Kim fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.