Provided by IPARK Hyundai Development Company

IPARK Hyundai Development Company, part of HDC Group, said it took part in the “Winter Kimjang and Sharing Event,” organized by Nowon-gu and held on the 25th at Junggye Neighborhood Park in Nowon-gu, Seoul, where it donated funds and carried out volunteer work.

The event was organized to provide winter food to families in need in Nowon-gu and help them maintain stable livelihoods. Attendees included Nowon-gu Mayor Seo Jun-o and employees from IPARK Hyundai Development Company’s Urban Renewal Team.

IPARK Hyundai Development Company donated funds to the event, and its employees volunteered alongside local residents to make and package kimchi.

The kimchi prepared at the event will be delivered to households in Nowon-gu that need assistance, including elderly people living alone.

An official who took part in the event said, “Despite the cold weather, we spent a warm time sharing with residents,” adding, “I hope the kimchi we made with care will give our neighbors a little strength and warmth.”

Meanwhile, IPARK Hyundai Development Company continues to carry out community service activities involving direct employee participation, including delivering rice, making snacks for children, maintaining wetlands and cleaning storm drains. Through the end of the year, it plans to help foster mutual growth with the local community and expand a culture of sharing through initiatives such as building small libraries and volunteering in partnership with the Salvation Army.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.