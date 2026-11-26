[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Hallym University Kangnam Sacred Heart Hospital, whose director is Dong Jin Lee, held the “2026 Hallym Robotic Joint Replacement Symposium” on the 21st at Courtyard by Marriott Seoul Times Square in Yeongdeungpo District, Seoul. Organized to mark the fifth anniversary of the opening of the Hallym Robotic Joint Replacement Education Center, the symposium was hosted by the Korean Society of Computer-Assisted Orthopaedic Surgery and organized by the center. Around 150 people, including orthopedic specialists, attended.

This year’s symposium broadened discussions, which had focused on robotic knee surgery, to include the shoulder, spine and hip. It opened with remarks by Professor Hwang Ji-hyo of the Department of Orthopedic Surgery at Hallym University Kangnam Sacred Heart Hospital, and featured 28 presentations across eight sessions. Experts in each field shared their experience applying robotics in clinical practice and held in-depth discussions on customized surgical strategies that take into account each patient’s anatomical characteristics and functional needs.

The morning sessions examined the current state of surgical assistance technologies in reverse shoulder arthroplasty, including the use of navigation and patient-specific surgical guides. The following session, “The Present and Future of Robotic Spine Surgery,” shared the latest technologies and clinical experience with robot-assisted screw fixation and image-guided biportal endoscopic surgery. At the session “Precision and Functional Recovery in Robotic Hip Arthroplasty,” chaired by Hwang Ji-hyo, detailed surgical planning that takes into account differences in leg length after surgery and recovery of joint function was discussed in depth.

Later, participants discussed the clinical use of robotic knee arthroplasty and patient-specific surgical strategies. The session “When Robot-Assisted Knee Arthroplasty Offers an Advantage” explored how robots can be used for patients with severe leg deformities or a history of knee surgery. In the following session, “Can Robotic Surgery Correct Knee Valgus Deformity?”, Professor Kim Jung-il of the Department of Orthopedic Surgery at Hallym University Kangnam Sacred Heart Hospital presented on using customized robotic joint replacement surgery for patients with X-shaped valgus deformity, in which the knees angle inward. A lecture titled “Comparing Various Robotic Platforms and Choosing Techniques for Individual Patients” highlighted factors to consider when selecting surgical equipment based on a patient’s knee condition.

The session “The Role of the Patellofemoral Joint in Knee Arthroplasty” then explored how different robotic surgery techniques affect patellofemoral joint alignment and function, and discussed surgical strategies to optimize them. In the session, Professor Jung Ho-jung of the Department of Orthopedic Surgery at Hallym University Kangnam Sacred Heart Hospital presented on the indications for patellar replacement and related clinical considerations. The final session, “Remaining Challenges in Patient-Specific Knee Arthroplasty,” addressed ongoing clinical controversies, including the scope of patient-specific surgery and whether to preserve the posterior cruciate ligament, and considered directions for future development.

Kim Jung-il, director of the Hallym Robotic Joint Replacement Education Center, said, “For the high precision of robotic surgery to lead to real improvements in patients’ functional recovery and satisfaction, we need to go beyond simply applying the technology and continually consider how best to use robots in ways suited to each patient’s individual characteristics.” He added, “It was meaningful to be able to share experiences with experts in the shoulder, spine and hip fields, as well as the knee, on the occasion of the education center’s fifth anniversary.” He continued, “We will continue to provide opportunities for academic exchange and education, sharing the latest research findings and clinical experience across a range of fields so that advances in robotic surgery can translate into tangible treatment benefits for patients.”

Since opening in December 2021, the Hallym Robotic Joint Replacement Education Center has trained around 550 orthopedic surgeons from Korea and abroad in robotic joint replacement surgery. Center director Kim Jung-il researches customized robotic knee arthroplasty based on functional alignment. Last October, he received an award of excellence in the video exhibition category at the 70th autumn meeting of the Korean Orthopaedic Association for a video on the clinical application of minimally invasive surgery (MISI). That same month, Professor Kim’s team received the Best Oral Presentation Award and an Outstanding Poster Award for research on robotic joint replacement surgery at the international congress of the Korean Society of Computer-Assisted Orthopaedic Surgery.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

Attendees, including Professor Hwang Ji-hyo (front row, first from left) and center director Kim Jung-il (front row, sixth from left), pose for a commemorative photo at the “2026 Hallym Robotic Joint Replacement

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.