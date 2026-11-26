[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] To mark its 70th anniversary, Eulji Foundation has published '70 Years of Eulji Foundation,' a comprehensive account of its history and growth over the past 70 years that also presents its vision and values for the next 100 years.

'70 Years of Eulji Foundation' is a record that looks back on the foundation's management philosophy and identity, as well as the dedication of those who have been part of its journey as it grew in response to changing times and social needs since its founding in 1956, and sets out a course for the next 100 years.

Built around the 70th-anniversary slogan, '70 Years Thanks to You, 100 Years Together,' the book expresses gratitude for the trust and support of its members, patients, caregivers, alumni and local communities, and conveys the foundation's resolve to carry those values into the next 100 years.

'70 Years of Eulji Foundation' consists of a comprehensive history, a photographic volume and a separate handbook. Bringing together 70 years of growth, historic moments and Eulji's values, it connects the past, present and future.

◇From 1956 to the present... documenting 70 years of history and people

Volume 1 is a comprehensive history of Eulji Foundation and its development. It is divided into sections on management philosophy, the foundation's history, stories from the Eulji family, profiles of its institutions and appendices.

It highlights Chairman Park Jun-young's management values and philosophy and systematically traces key events and developments from the foundation's establishment in 1956 to the present.

The stories from the Eulji family feature the experiences and accounts of people inside and outside the foundation who have been part of its growth. Going beyond a simple chronology and list of achievements, the book records the dedication and memories of those who helped shape Eulji's history.

The section on the foundation's institutions profiles key facilities, including Eulji University Hospitals in Uijeongbu, Daejeon, Nowon District and Gangnam, as well as Eulji University's Daejeon, Seongnam and Uijeongbu campuses. The appendices bring together key statistics and materials, offering an at-a-glance look at the changes and growth of Eulji Foundation over 70 years.

◇From the meeting between the founder and honorary chair to today... 70 historic moments

Volume 2, the photographic volume, consists of '70 Years of Eulji Foundation: Historic Moments' and 'Institutional Profiles in Photos.'

'70 Years of Eulji Foundation: Historic Moments' documents 70 major events in the foundation's history since its establishment, beginning with the meeting during the Korean War between its founder, the late Dr. Park Young-ha (Beomseok), and Jeon Jeung-hui, honorary chair of Eulji Foundation.

Through photographs, the book vividly conveys the significance of the foundation's 70-year history, revisiting its beginnings and growth and how it expanded into healthcare and education in response to changing times.

'Institutional Profiles in Photos' showcases the capabilities of Eulji Foundation today through images of key facilities, clinical and educational settings, and its members at eight institutions that embody the values of love for humanity and respect for life. They include Eulji University Hospitals in Uijeongbu, Daejeon, Nowon District and Gangnam; Eulji University's Daejeon, Seongnam and Uijeongbu campuses; and Cliff Beach Resort & Pool Villa.

◇Beyond the past, into the future... the separate volume 'Eulji Foundation Value System' offers a compass for the next 100 years

The separate volume 'Eulji Foundation Value System' is a handbook that captures the identity and values built over the past 70 years, the philosophy and dedication of its members, and its vision for the future. As the foundation looks toward a new 100 years, it serves as a compass and guide for considering and sharing who Eulji is and where it should go.

The book covers why Eulji exists and its vision for the future, its founding principle, 'Medicine is welfare,' and its management philosophy, 'An organization that designs the future, management that nurtures people,' as well as its organizational culture, the heritage of the Eulji family and a brief history of Eulji Foundation's 70 years.

It also looks back on how Eulji has strengthened its core competitiveness through differentiated medical care and education, and on the trust built together by its members and society, through the themes 'You, too, are part of the Eulji family' and 'Unchanging values and trust, thanks to you.'

The book sets out what must be preserved and how to meet future challenges amid rapidly changing healthcare and education environments shaped by AI, the digital transformation and a super-aged society.

◇Chairman Park Jun-young: '70 Years of History Are a Milestone in Preparing for the Next 100'

In the foreword, Chairman Park Jun-young said, "The times have changed constantly, but respect for life, putting people first, and the responsibility to not turn away from the role society needs have been the greatest forces driving Eulji over the past 70 years."

In particular, he stressed, "'70 Years of Eulji Foundation' is both a record of memories, looking back on the philosophy with which Eulji began and what it has upheld as it grew, and a future milestone for reflecting on the direction ahead." He added, "The surest way to prepare for the future that 70 years of history has taught us is to maintain an attitude that does not lose sight of our essence."

He added, "We will continue to build a new 100 years that lives up to the trust of the people and society, guided by the spirit of 'love for humanity and respect for life' and the vision of being 'a foundation leading the future of healthcare in Korea.'"

Eulji Foundation began in 1956, when its founder, the late Dr. Park Young-ha (Beomseok), opened an obstetrics and gynecology clinic in Eulji-ro. It later expanded its mission into healthcare and education and grew into an education and healthcare foundation encompassing medical and educational institutions.

This year, marking its 70th anniversary, the foundation is reflecting on the significance of the past 70 years under the slogan '70 Years Thanks to You, 100 Years Together' and continuing, alongside its members, to take on the challenge of building a new future for the next 100 years.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.