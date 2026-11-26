[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Ewha Womans University Mokdong Hospital (President Kim Han-soo) has opened Korea's first integrated treatment center specializing in the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Ewha Womans University Mokdong Hospital said it held an opening ceremony for the Ewha Trauma Center (EWHA TRAUMA CENTER) on the 24th in front of the Department of Psychiatry outpatient clinic on the second floor of the main building. The ceremony was attended by key officials, including Ryu, Kyung Ha, vice president for medical affairs at Ewha Womans University and president of Ewha Womans University Medical Center; Kim Han-soo, president of Ewha Womans University Mokdong Hospital; Kim Suk-hyun, vice president of nursing; Sim Minyoung, director of the Ewha Trauma Center; psychiatry professor Kim Su-in; clinical fellow Won Hee-yeon; and Ewha Womans University Seoul Hospital psychiatry professors Im Won-jeong, Kim Seon-young, and Park So-hyun.

The Ewha Trauma Center was established to provide specialized, systematic diagnosis and treatment to patients experiencing psychological difficulties due to trauma and loss. In particular, Professor Sim Minyoung, who established Korea's first disaster psychological support organization and served as director of the National Center for Disaster and Trauma, will lead the center and its specialized clinical care system.

The center will comprehensively assess patients' psychological and physical conditions through a comprehensive psychological evaluation for trauma and autonomic nervous system tests, including heart rate variability testing. It will provide personalized, integrated treatment programs based on test results and each patient's condition.

The main treatment programs include trauma-focused psychotherapy, advanced brain neuromodulation treatment, and personalized medication. The center plans to improve treatment outcomes by coordinating various therapies to suit each patient's condition and symptoms, and to strengthen its specialized care capabilities for trauma- and grief-related disorders. It also plans to advance the field of trauma treatment in Korea by pursuing clinical data-based academic research and training specialized personnel.

Sim Minyoung, director of the Ewha Trauma Center and a professor of psychiatry, said, “Trauma is a psychological difficulty that anyone around us can experience, but systems for its specialized diagnosis and treatment are still inadequate. We will build a Korean-style trauma treatment model suited to the characteristics of patients in Korea and the country's medical environment.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.