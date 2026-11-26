[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Soonchunhyang University Central Medical Center (Medical Center Director Lee Jeong-jae) said it had recently successfully completed the “2026 Project to Establish a Patient-Centered Drug Allergy Information-Sharing System,” commissioned by the Korea Health Information Service, and upgraded its patient-centered drug allergy information-sharing system.

The project was carried out by forming a consortium of eight medical institutions, with the Soonchunhyang University Industry-Academic Cooperation Foundation as the lead institution and Soonchunhyang University Central Medical Center participating as the project management institution. The consortium also included Soonchunhyang University Seoul, Bucheon, Cheonan, and Gumi hospitals; Kangwon National University Hospital; Kyung Hee University Hospital at Gangdong; Kyung Hee University Medical Center; and The Catholic University of Korea Bucheon St. Mary's Hospital.

Through the project, Soonchunhyang University Central Medical Center standardized drug allergy records and adverse drug reaction (ADR) data, which varied by medical institution, and established an interconnection system based on HL7 FHIR, an international healthcare information standard. It also expanded the AI Doctor Note feature from the four institutions already using it to four new institutions, laying the groundwork for its use at all eight medical institutions.

AI Doctor Note is a feature that uses AI to analyze and summarize adverse drug reaction records accumulated at medical institutions and clinicians' assessments, then provides the information to patients after clinicians review and confirm it. This enables patients to check their drug allergy histories and precautions more easily. The center also strengthened the infrastructure for linking the information so it can be provided through the Health Information Highway and the My Health Record app.

Yang Hyeon-jong, head of the Data AI Strategy Group at Soonchunhyang University Central Medical Center (the project’s principal investigator and a professor in the Department of Pediatrics and Adolescent Medicine at Soonchunhyang University Seoul Hospital), said, “This project expanded the foundation for sharing drug allergy information among medical institutions and established a patient-centered information service system using AI technology.” He added, “We will continue to develop it to create an environment for safe medication use.”

Yu Mun-su, an administrative officer in the Health Policy Bureau of the Ministry of Health and Welfare, said, “Standardizing drug allergy information and sharing it among medical institutions are important for patient safety.” He added, “We expect the results of this project to contribute to creating a safe care environment in medical settings.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.