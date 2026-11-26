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[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A study has found that alcohol consumption is associated with a higher risk of developing atrial fibrillation in older adults with metabolic fatty liver disease.

The research team, which included Professor Oh Yoon-hwan of the Department of Family Medicine at Chung-Ang University Gwangmyeong Hospital (co-first author), Kang Eun-seok, a researcher in the Department of Medical Informatics at Korea University College of Medicine (co-first author), Professor Jeong Seok-song (co-author), and Professor Kim Hyun-joo of the Department of Family Medicine at Jeju National University Hospital (corresponding author), conducted the study with support from the Seoul Medical Science Research Institute (SCL), a foundation.

Using data from the National Health Insurance Service Senior Cohort, the researchers followed older adults over an extended period. The findings were recently published in the international journal Geriatrics & Gerontology International.

Atrial fibrillation is a common arrhythmia in which the heart beats irregularly. It can lead to blood clots, stroke and heart failure, so older adults need to take particular care. Fatty liver is a condition in which excess fat accumulates in the liver. It is now classified according to its cause as metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD), primarily caused by metabolic dysfunction, and metabolic dysfunction- and alcohol-associated steatotic liver disease (MetALD), in which metabolic dysfunction is accompanied by alcohol consumption above a certain level.

Noting that previous studies have focused mainly on middle-aged adults, the research team analyzed how the association between the two types of fatty liver disease and the development of atrial fibrillation differed among older adults. They followed older adults with no history of cardiovascular disease or cancer over an extended period and also considered factors that could affect the development of atrial fibrillation, including obesity, underlying conditions and lifestyle. In particular, they accounted for the possibility of dying from another disease first, allowing them to examine the characteristics of older adults more precisely.

The analysis found no clear increase in the risk of atrial fibrillation among people with fatty liver involving metabolic dysfunction alone (MASLD) after accounting for other metabolic risk factors, such as obesity. By contrast, the risk was consistently higher among those with fatty liver accompanied by alcohol consumption (MetALD), even after adjustment for multiple risk factors.

The findings show that when assessing the risk of atrial fibrillation in older adults with fatty liver, it is important to consider alcohol consumption as well as the presence of fat in the liver. The researchers explained that when alcohol is added to the burden already placed on the body by metabolic dysfunction, it can affect blood pressure, the heart’s autonomic nervous system and atrial structure, potentially increasing the risk of arrhythmia.

The research team emphasized that the findings also have important implications for the care and management of older adults with fatty liver. Along with managing metabolic indicators such as weight, blood pressure and blood sugar, clinicians should check patients’ usual alcohol intake and drinking habits.

In particular, older adults with metabolic fatty liver disease who also drink alcohol should be strongly advised to cut back, and monitored carefully for the development of atrial fibrillation. Risk factors can be identified through routine health checkup results and questions about alcohol use, without specialized tests, making this approach highly applicable in clinical practice.

Professor Oh Yoon-hwan said, “This study shows that when treating older adults with metabolic fatty liver disease, it is important to consider alcohol use as well as metabolic dysfunction,” adding, “Older adults with fatty liver should review their drinking habits in addition to managing their weight, blood sugar and blood pressure. If they also drink alcohol, they need to pay attention to their risk of developing atrial fibrillation.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

(From left) Professor Oh Yoon-hwan of the Department of Family Medicine at Chung-Ang University Gwangmyeong Hospital; Kang Eun-seok, a researcher in the Department of Medical Informatics at Korea University College of

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.