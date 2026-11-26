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[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] As the peak kimchi-making season comes to an end, many middle-aged and older women complain of a heavy feeling in the lower abdomen or discomfort as if something is falling out. This is because squatting for long periods and carrying heavy cabbages and containers of kimchi can sharply increase abdominal pressure, straining weakened pelvic support tissues. It can be easy to dismiss the symptoms as simple aftereffects of the holiday or kimchi-making and leave them untreated. But if there is a sensation of a foreign body at the vaginal opening or bowel or urinary problems, pelvic organ prolapse should be suspected and properly diagnosed. Jeong Seong-woo, a surgeon and director of the Pelvic Organ Prolapse Surgery Center at Incheon Sejong Hospital, said on the 26th, “Pelvic organ prolapse is a condition caused by the combined effects of various factors, including pregnancy and childbirth and aging. After activities that can increase abdominal pressure, such as making kimchi, discomfort that was not usually apparent may emerge or existing symptoms may worsen, so it is important to pay close attention to changes in your body.”

◇A heavy feeling in the pelvis or a palpable bulge? Symptoms vary by organ

Pelvic organ prolapse is a condition in which the pelvic floor muscles and connective tissues that support the bladder, uterus and rectum weaken, causing the organs to sag or push down toward the vagina. Pregnancy and childbirth, aging, obesity, chronic constipation and coughing are among the factors that increase the risk of developing it.

Director Jeong explained, “Typical symptoms include a heavy feeling in the lower abdomen or pelvis, a sensation that something is falling out, or a bulge that can be felt at the vaginal opening. Discomfort may worsen after standing for a long time or being active, and in some cases ease after lying down and resting.”

Symptoms related to urination and bowel movements also vary depending on which organ is sagging. A cystocele, in which the bladder sags toward the vagina, may cause urinary symptoms such as needing to urinate frequently or having difficulty emptying the bladder comfortably because of a lingering feeling of urine after going. A rectocele, in which the rectum bulges out toward the vagina, may cause a feeling that stool remains after a bowel movement or difficulty passing stool.

Director Jeong said, “If it feels as though stool is stuck at the anus, or you have to press around the vagina with your hand to pass stool, it is worth checking for structural problems such as a rectocele. It is best not to put off seeing a doctor by assuming it is simply constipation or an age-related change.”

◇Carry kimchi containers in smaller loads and take breaks... Managing constipation is also important

When making kimchi, it is best to use a chair and work surface at a height suited to your body to avoid squatting for long periods or bending deeply at the waist. It is important to change positions regularly and take ample breaks while working. Rather than lifting heavy cabbages and kimchi containers all at once, carry them in smaller loads, and ask others for help with anything that is difficult to lift alone.

In everyday life, consume enough fluids and dietary fiber to prevent constipation, and try to avoid straining excessively during bowel movements. Pelvic floor exercises, which involve tightening and relaxing the muscles that support the pelvic organs, may also help improve symptoms.

Director Jeong said, “It is important to do pelvic floor exercises regularly and correctly. If an organ has already sagged significantly or you feel discomfort while exercising, you should consult a doctor for guidance on an approach that is right for you.”

◇Assess symptoms and organ condition together... Choose treatment to suit the patient

During a consultation, doctors check when the symptoms began and how much they interfere with daily life, and use a pelvic examination to assess where and how far the organs have sagged. If bowel problems are also present, magnetic resonance defecography may be performed as needed. Magnetic resonance defecography is a test that uses magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) to examine the movement of the organs inside the pelvis and the process of defecation. It can help assess structural problems associated with pelvic organ prolapse, such as rectoceles and cystoceles.

Director Jeong explained, “Even when the symptom is difficulty passing stool, the cause can vary. Evaluating the actual bowel function as well as the position of the organs is necessary to determine the right course of treatment.”

Treatment depends on the severity of the symptoms, which organ has prolapsed and the patient’s health. Nonsurgical options such as lifestyle changes, pelvic floor exercises and medication are considered. Surgery may be considered when symptoms substantially interfere with daily life or sufficient improvement is unlikely with nonsurgical treatment alone. The Pelvic Organ Prolapse Surgery Center at Incheon Sejong Hospital provides treatments that include minimally invasive procedures, such as laparoscopic surgery and single-port robotic surgery using the da Vinci SP surgical system, depending on the patient’s condition.

Director Jeong said, “Some people with pelvic organ prolapse hide their uncomfortable symptoms or put off treatment because they consider them an inevitable part of getting older. If symptoms keep recurring, it is important to see a doctor and find a treatment that is right for you.” He added, “Even when surgery is needed, we determine the approach by considering the type and extent of the prolapsed organ, as well as bowel and urinary function.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

Center Director Jeong Seong-woo

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.