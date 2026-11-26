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[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] As the season of cold winds arrives, the number of children who seem to have constant coughs and runny noses rises sharply. It is easy to dismiss these symptoms as a simple cold, but if a dry cough continues at night or in the early morning even after the cold has cleared up, parents should consider the possibility of childhood asthma. The condition is common enough that children aged 9 and under make up the largest share of all asthma patients. However, if it is left untreated, it can adversely affect lung function development during childhood, making early differential diagnosis and ongoing management essential.

According to data from the Health Insurance Review & Assessment Service (HIRA)’s National Patient Interest Disease Statistics, a total of 889,139 people received treatment for asthma in 2025. Of these, 153,042 were aged 9 and under, the largest number of any age group.

Asthma is a condition in which chronic inflammation develops in the bronchial tubes, making the airways sensitive and causing the bronchi to narrow in response to various triggers. Common symptoms include coughing, wheezing, shortness of breath and chest tightness. Symptoms may persist, but they often improve and then worsen again, which can make asthma difficult to distinguish from a common cold.

Children in particular may have difficulty describing their symptoms accurately, so it is important for caregivers to observe them. Asthma may be suspected if coughing worsens at night or in the early morning, or if coughing repeatedly occurs when a child laughs, cries or exercises. However, a prolonged cough is not always asthma. Coughing can continue even after a respiratory infection such as a cold has cleared up, and other conditions, including allergic rhinitis, can cause similar symptoms. An accurate differential diagnosis by a specialist is therefore necessary.

Asthma symptoms are especially likely to worsen in winter. Cold, dry air can irritate sensitive airways and trigger bronchoconstriction. If a respiratory viral infection such as a cold or the flu occurs at the same time, airway inflammation can worsen, aggravating coughing and shortness of breath. Spending more time indoors may also affect some patients by increasing their exposure to allergens such as dust mites and pet dander.

Diagnosis takes into account the timing and frequency of symptoms, family history and whether the patient also has allergic conditions.

Professor Kang Hee of the Department of Pediatrics at Korea University Ansan Hospital said, “In general, for children aged 6 and older, spirometry can be performed before and after administering a bronchodilator to assess changes in lung function.” Kang Hee added, “Young infants and toddlers, on the other hand, often have difficulty performing the breathing maneuvers required for the test, so we assess them comprehensively based on recurring symptom patterns, examination findings and response to treatment.”

If asthma is not treated appropriately, repeated coughing and shortness of breath can make it difficult to get a good night’s sleep and may limit exercise and outdoor activities. If symptoms become severe, an acute asthma attack may require a visit to the emergency room or hospital admission. Since lung function develops during childhood, asthma that remains uncontrolled for a long time can adversely affect lung function development in some patients.

Asthma treatment focuses on controlling airway inflammation and preventing symptoms from worsening. Treatment commonly includes inhaled steroids to suppress inflammation in the bronchial tubes and bronchodilators to widen narrowed airways. The treatment approach is determined according to the child’s age and symptom severity. In particular, the effectiveness of inhalers can vary depending on how they are used, so it is important to learn the correct technique.

In daily life, factors that worsen asthma symptoms should be minimized. It is best to avoid substances that irritate the airways, such as tobacco smoke and strong scents, and to keep indoor humidity at around 40–50%. However, excessive humidity can create conditions favorable to dust mites and mold, so care should be taken. If a child is sensitive to allergens such as dust mites, bedding care and indoor cleaning also require attention. When going outside, take care to avoid sudden exposure to cold air. Handwashing and vaccination are also important for preventing respiratory infections.

Having asthma does not mean that exercise or outdoor activities must be restricted altogether.

Professor Kang Hee advised, “When symptoms are controlled with appropriate treatment, most children can take part in normal physical activities and exercise.” Kang Hee added, “If coughing or shortness of breath repeatedly occurs during exercise, rather than avoiding activity, it is advisable to consult a specialist to check whether the asthma is being adequately controlled.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Kang Hee

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.