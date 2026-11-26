File photo source: Pixabay

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] When temperatures fall, our blood vessels constrict to maintain our body temperature. This raises blood pressure and increases the strain on the heart, potentially raising the risk of cardiovascular conditions such as heart attacks and angina. That is why vascular health requires particular attention ahead of the onset of severe cold.

Cardiovascular disease is commonly thought to occur mainly in older adults, men, and people with a family history of the condition. But because a range of factors—including not only age and sex but also everyday habits and chronic conditions—can act in combination, no one should let their guard down. With input from Kwon Seong-jin, a cardiology specialist and director at Suwon Nanuri Hospital, we look at three common misconceptions about cardiovascular disease.

◇Is cardiovascular disease less of a risk when you are young?

The risk of cardiovascular disease increases with age, but risk factors that threaten vascular health begin to accumulate at a young age. Conditions such as hypertension, diabetes and dyslipidemia can promote vascular damage and atherosclerosis, potentially leading to a heart attack or angina later in life.

According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency’s 2024 National Health Statistics, just 22.1% of people in their 20s with hypertension had been diagnosed by a doctor. That means about 8 out of 10 people in their 20s with hypertension had not been diagnosed.

Director Kwon Seong-jin emphasized, “Hypertension and dyslipidemia often have no obvious symptoms in their early stages, so regular checkups are important,” adding, “Rather than taking comfort in being young, people should regularly monitor their blood pressure, blood sugar and cholesterol levels, and seek early care if anything is abnormal.”

◇Are women at lower risk of cardiovascular disease?

Before menopause, women tend to have a relatively lower risk of coronary artery disease than men, due to the effects of estrogen, a female sex hormone. Estrogen plays a role in widening blood vessels and metabolizing blood lipids, contributing to vascular health to some extent.

However, this pattern changes around menopause. As estrogen production declines, risk factors for cardiovascular disease may increase, including higher LDL cholesterol, abdominal fat accumulation and rising blood pressure.

The period around menopause is an important turning point in managing women’s cardiovascular health. It is important to have regular blood pressure, blood sugar and cholesterol tests, as well as maintain regular exercise and a balanced diet.

◇Is cardiovascular disease unavoidable if it is hereditary?

Family history is one of the major factors that increase the risk of cardiovascular disease. In particular, if a parent or sibling experienced a heart attack or another coronary artery disease at a relatively young age, it is important to pay close attention to your own vascular health as well.

However, having a family history does not mean cardiovascular disease is inevitable. Managing risk factors that can be changed, such as smoking, excessive drinking, lack of exercise and an unbalanced diet, can lower the risk of developing the disease. It is also important to consult a specialist and undergo appropriate tests based on your health and risk factors.

Director Kwon Seong-jin emphasized, “Even with a family history, consistently managing lifestyle habits and chronic conditions can help lower the risk of cardiovascular disease,” adding, “People should consider their family’s medical history and their own health when following appropriate screening and prevention measures.”

Especially during cold weather, avoid exposure to sudden temperature changes. If symptoms such as sudden chest pain, shortness of breath or cold sweats occur, call 119 without delay and seek emergency medical care.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

Director Kwon Seong-jin

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.