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[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] As respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) infections enter a full-fledged winter outbreak phase, alarm bells are ringing over the health of older adults. RSV is commonly known as an illness that causes bronchiolitis in infants and young children, but in older adults with weakened immune systems and people with chronic cardiopulmonary disease, it can cause pneumonia and respiratory failure that are no less deadly than influenza (the flu). With RSV hospitalizations surging by nearly 60% in the past week and no suitable antiviral treatment available, high-risk groups need to take particular care and get vaccinated proactively.

According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency’s “2026 Weekly Infectious Disease Surveillance Newsletter, Week 46,” RSV hospitalizations have risen steeply over the past four weeks, from 68 to 92, 106 and 168. In particular, 168 people were hospitalized with RSV from November 8 to 14, a 58.5% surge from the previous week (106). With guidance from Professor Eliel Nham of the Division of Infectious Diseases at Korea University Guro Hospital, we examine the risks of RSV infection for older adults and how to prevent it.

◇Are infants and young children the only ones at risk? Why older adults should also be cautious

RSV is dangerous for older adults because aging weakens immune function and the respiratory system’s defenses. As people age, immune cells become less effective at fighting viruses, and the respiratory tract’s ability to clear mucus and foreign matter declines. As a result, the virus may not be fully cleared from the body, or inflammation may persist. If the infection progresses to the lower respiratory tract, including the bronchi and lungs, it can lead to serious complications such as pneumonia and respiratory failure.

The risk from RSV infection is especially high for older adults with chronic conditions. In people with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) or asthma, RSV-related inflammation in the airways can worsen existing respiratory symptoms. In those with cardiovascular conditions such as angina or heart failure, the inflammatory response to infection and the increased burden of oxygen delivery can also adversely affect heart function. Patients with diabetes, chronic kidney disease or weakened immune function are also at higher risk of developing severe infection and need careful monitoring.

These risks have also been confirmed in clinical research. An analysis by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) of 1,634 patients aged 60 and older who were hospitalized with RSV in 2022–2023 found that 17.0% were admitted to intensive care and 4.8% required mechanical ventilation. Older adults in particular may recover more slowly after a severe infection, and their physical function or ability to perform daily activities may decline compared with before hospitalization. RSV should therefore be regarded not merely as a common cold but as a respiratory infection that can affect older adults’ overall health.

◇Early symptoms resemble those of a cold or flu...watch for shortness of breath

RSV infection causes symptoms similar to those of other respiratory viruses, so symptoms alone cannot determine whether someone has RSV. Most healthy adults recover with relatively mild symptoms, but in older adults, as the infection progresses, coughing and phlegm may worsen, and wheezing or shortness of breath may develop. Older adults may also experience severe fatigue, loss of appetite or general weakness without a noticeable fever, so it is important to watch closely for changes in their health from what is usual for them. If severe symptoms develop, they should visit a medical facility for an examination. Depending on the doctor’s assessment, infection can be confirmed through tests such as PCR using a respiratory specimen.

Most people recover from RSV infection with adequate rest, fluid intake and symptomatic treatment to relieve symptoms. However, hospitalization may be necessary if the infection progresses to pneumonia or respiratory failure. If shortness of breath worsens, or chest pain or changes in consciousness occur, they should seek medical care promptly. Unlike influenza or COVID-19, RSV cannot be treated with an “antiviral drug” that acts against the virus itself. While the patient’s immune system fights off the virus, hospitals provide necessary supportive care, such as oxygen and, in severe cases, mechanical ventilation.

◇Vaccination: the first step to prevent severe RSV in older adults

Older adults and other high-risk groups with underlying conditions such as chronic heart or lung disease are more likely to develop pneumonia or respiratory failure after an RSV infection, and there is no effective antiviral treatment. Preventing infection in the first place is therefore the best strategy. Unlike influenza, RSV had no vaccine for adults for a long time, but vaccine development has accelerated over the past decade. In South Korea, three RSV vaccines for adults have been approved since late 2024, providing a way to prevent RSV-related lower respiratory tract disease in older adults and other high-risk groups.

The vaccines have already been shown to be safe and effective in several large-scale studies overseas. Large real-world studies published in international medical journals including The New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) and Lancet Infectious Diseases found that RSV vaccination prevents about 80% of RSV-related hospitalizations among older adults. Accordingly, the Korean Society of Infectious Diseases’ 2026 revised adult immunization recommendations advise RSV vaccination for all adults aged 75 and older and for high-risk adults aged 50 to 74.

Unlike influenza vaccines, RSV vaccines are not given annually; vaccination is completed with a single dose. The eligible ages and groups vary by vaccine, so it is best to consult a healthcare professional and decide whether to get vaccinated based on age, underlying conditions and overall health. Late summer or early autumn is preferable, but vaccination is possible at any time of year. RSV vaccines can also be given at the same time as influenza and COVID-19 vaccines. Along with vaccination, it is important to follow basic infection-prevention practices such as handwashing, covering coughs and ventilating indoor spaces.

Professor Eliel Nham of the Division of Infectious Diseases at Korea University Guro Hospital emphasized, “RSV vaccination is an important preventive measure that lowers the risk of severe respiratory illnesses, such as pneumonia caused by infection, in older adults. In particular, older adults and people with underlying conditions such as chronic heart or lung disease are at high risk of developing severe illness if infected. It is important to consult a healthcare professional to determine whether vaccination is needed and to actively consider getting vaccinated.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Eliel Nham

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.