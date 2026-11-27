Musinsa Standard opened Korea’s largest flagship store, spanning about 800 pyeong, in Seoul Forest, Seongdong-gu, Seoul, on the 27th. A large sculpture titled “WISH” by artist Lim Ji-bin was installed on the building’s

Tables and chairs created by an artist are set up in one corner of the clothing store. Here, it is a robot, not a person, that makes the coffee. Visitors can spend time over a cup of coffee or admire the artworks even if they don’t buy any clothes. Musinsa Standard has introduced a new kind of brick-and-mortar store in Seoul Forest that combines fashion, culture and art.

A day before its official opening, on the 26th, we visited the Musinsa Standard Seoul Forest Landmark Store on Wangsimni-ro in Seongdong-gu, Seoul. It is Musinsa Standard’s 46th store in Korea, as the company has expanded its offline business since opening its Hongdae store in 2021. Spanning three above-ground floors and about 800 pyeong (2,645 square meters), the country’s largest store reflects Musinsa Standard’s strategy of diversifying the reasons customers visit beyond shopping for clothes.

An unusual space has opened on the store’s third floor, between the women’s and children’s clothing sections. It is Cafe Asnisum (ASNISUM), a name formed by spelling Musinsa’s English name, “MUSINSA,” in reverse. This is the first time Musinsa Standard has added a food and beverage (F&B) space to a store, and an unmanned robotic barista makes the coffee.

The café’s furnishings also incorporate artistic elements. The tables and chairs are works by artist Hwang Hyeong-sin, who has incorporated architectural elements into furniture design. On the building’s rooftop, the store installed “WISH,” a large sculpture about six meters tall by artist Lim Ji-bin, who has focused on art in everyday life. The store plans to rotate its displayed artworks and present new cultural content in the future.

It was also notable that the store was not filled exclusively with the company’s own brands. The first floor has a “Pop-up Space” showcasing Korean and international fashion brands. Opening alongside the store is a collaborative collection with HELIOT EMIL, a fashion brand based in Copenhagen, Denmark. The garments, distinguished by asymmetrical construction and metal details, contrast with Musinsa Standard’s existing products, known for their simple designs.

Musinsa Standard plans to refresh the content in this space every month and give emerging Korean fashion brands the opportunity to showcase their products.

A collection created in collaboration with Danish fashion brand HELIOT EMIL is on display in the pop-up space on the first floor of the Musinsa Standard Seoul Forest Landmark Store. Photo courtesy of Musinsa.

Seon Jin-young, who oversees Musinsa Standard’s offline business and guided visitors around the store that day, said products created in collaboration with Korean designers had also received a positive response at local stores in China. “We believe this will provide Korean designers with an opportunity to expand overseas through our brand as well,” Seon said.

Products combining fashion and entertainment also stood out. Visitors could find everything from products made in collaboration with Netflix to content drawing on a range of brands and intellectual property (IP), including Nongshim, Kakao Friends, CJ CheilJedang’s Spam and SMTOWN. In “Mutaeng-ggu,” a customization space, customers can choose a design and make their own T-shirt. It takes about 15 minutes to produce one.

The product lineup has also been expanded. For the first time among its stores in the Seoul area, Musinsa Standard is offering all of its product categories, including men’s and women’s clothing, sportswear, kids, home and beauty. Its range now extends beyond basic clothing at reasonable prices and premium items made from high-end materials, such as 100% cashmere knitwear, to cosmetics, perfume, diffusers and tumblers—products for many aspects of consumers’ daily lives.

An unmanned robotic barista makes coffee at Cafe Asnisum, located on the third floor of the Musinsa Standard Seoul Forest Landmark Store. Photo courtesy of Musinsa.

Furniture pieces by artist Hwang Hyeong-sin are arranged in Cafe Asnisum, the first food and beverage space Musinsa Standard has introduced in one of its stores. Photo courtesy of Musinsa.

Alongside the changes to the space, the delivery service is another notable feature. Starting with its Seoul Forest store, Musinsa Standard is giving its offline stores delivery and inventory-management functions.

Customers who spend at least 120,000 won in the store can receive their purchases the same day at a designated location in Seongdong-gu, Gwangjin-gu or Dongdaemun-gu. The service can also make shopping more convenient for foreign tourists, who can have their purchases sent to their accommodations and continue with their sightseeing plans.

The company is also introducing, for the first time, a “Store Direct Delivery” service that fulfills online orders for sold-out items using inventory from offline stores. The strategy is to connect inventory previously divided between online and offline channels, increasing customers’ chances to buy products and improving store operating efficiency.

Musinsa is also working to draw customers from its stores into nearby commercial districts. Through the end of the year, it is running the “Seoul Forest Check-in” campaign with five Musinsa stores around Seoul Forest and 32 local partner businesses, including restaurants, cafés and select shops.

A Musinsa Standard representative said, “The Musinsa Standard Seoul Forest Landmark Store is a strategic hub that will drive the growth of our offline business in Korea and abroad, backed by a competitive product lineup and services befitting the country’s largest flagship store. With this opening, we will extend the K-fashion shopping route centered around Seongsu Station and Yeonmujang-gil to Seoul Forest, and build a virtuous cycle in which customers from Korea and abroad who visit Musinsa Standard also make their way to the area’s many local shops.”

Reporter Moon Ji-yeon | lunamoon@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.