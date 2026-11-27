APR will acquire Dr. Melaxin, a derma skincare brand, for about 390 billion won. Building on its existing Medicube brand, it is adding a new beauty brand as it sets out to pursue global markets and expand its business portfolio.

APR said on the 27th that it had signed an agreement to acquire an 87.3% stake in Brand501, the operator of Dr. Melaxin. According to a filing made on the 26th, the deal involves acquiring 74.35% in existing shares for about 320 billion won and obtaining 12.95% in newly issued shares for about 70 billion won through a third-party allotment of new shares.

The total acquisition price is about 390 billion won, and the planned acquisition date is December 31. Once the deal is completed, APR plans to secure management control as Brand501’s largest shareholder and incorporate the company as a consolidated subsidiary.

However, Brand501’s existing management will retain some of its shares. APR plans to work with the existing management and key personnel to ensure continuity in the brand’s operations. The 70 billion won to be injected into Brand501 through the capital increase will be used for future business expansion.

Dr. Melaxin is a derma skincare brand offering products for various skin concerns and has grown primarily through TikTok Shop in the United States. According to Charm.io, an e-commerce data analytics platform, it ranked second among beauty brands on TikTok Shop in the United States by sales in the first half of this year.

APR plans to expand Dr. Melaxin’s distribution from TikTok Shop to Amazon and other platforms, and to grow the business through offline sales channels and in regions outside North America. The plan is to support the brand’s growth by drawing on APR’s in-house expertise in overseas distribution and marketing.

Medicube and Dr. Melaxin will each operate as an independent brand. APR plans to differentiate product development and distribution strategies by brand while sharing global distribution networks and marketing and operational infrastructure to improve business efficiency.

An APR spokesperson said, “Dr. Melaxin is a brand with strong growth potential, and we expect it to become a global mega-brand when combined with APR’s business capabilities.” The spokesperson added, “Through this acquisition, APR will strengthen its position in key global markets while diversifying its brand portfolio and bolstering the foundation for medium- to long-term growth.”

Reporter Moon Ji-yeon lunamoon@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.