[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A study has found that even people without beta-amyloid, the protein that causes Alzheimer’s dementia, may experience a sharp decline in memory and judgment if the brain’s microvessels are damaged. Korean researchers have established that lesions known as “white matter hyperintensities” on brain MRI—which had been dismissed as simple aging—are a key cause of actual cognitive decline.

Teams led by Professor Lee Young-geon of the Department of Neurology at Inje University Ilsan Paik Hospital and Professor Yoon Mi-jin of the Department of Nuclear Medicine at Yonsei University Severance Hospital have established that, even in patients without beta-amyloid, the protein that causes dementia, white matter hyperintensities caused by damage to small blood vessels in the brain are a key cause of declining memory and judgment.

The findings were published in Neurology, an internationally renowned journal in the field of neuroscience.

The research team began the study with a clinical question: Why do a considerable number of patients experience declines in memory and concentration despite testing negative for beta-amyloid?

To investigate this, the team conducted a study involving 141 patients aged 50 or older with mild cognitive impairment and 83 cognitively normal controls from 2017 to 2022.

For all participants, the researchers used MRI to assess the extent of white matter damage, measured brain glucose metabolism with FDG-PET scans, and also administered various cognitive tests, including assessments of memory, concentration and executive function.

The results showed that glucose metabolism in the brain decreased as damage to the white matter around the ventricles became more severe. The decline in metabolism was most pronounced in the posterior cingulate cortex, which plays an important role in memory, thinking and concentration.

This means that damage to small blood vessels in the brain can reduce brain cells’ energy use and ultimately lead to impaired nerve cell function.

The mechanisms behind cognitive decline also differed by domain. Memory declined directly as white matter damage became more severe. Both verbal and visual memory were closely associated with the extent of white matter damage, and vascular damage itself was identified as a major cause of memory loss.

Executive function, which involves planning or solving problems, showed a different pattern. The analysis found that white matter damage first reduces the brain’s energy metabolism, and that this metabolic decline mediates the subsequent impairment of executive function.

The study shows that using FDG-PET alongside MRI scans to identify white matter damage can help determine the causes of cognitive decline more accurately.

It also provides evidence that early detection and active management of small-vessel damage in the brain—even in patients without beta-amyloid—are important for preventing and treating vascular cognitive impairment.

The research team expects the findings to be used in the future not only for the early diagnosis of vascular cognitive impairment but also for developing personalized treatment strategies and researching new drugs.

Professor Lee said, “This study confirms that damage to small blood vessels in the brain can cause cognitive decline even in patients who do not have the protein that causes Alzheimer’s dementia. Its significance lies especially in establishing that memory loss and impaired executive function arise through different mechanisms.”

He added, “Using MRI and FDG-PET together can provide a more accurate assessment of a patient’s condition, and we expect this approach to help with the early diagnosis of vascular cognitive impairment and the development of personalized treatment strategies.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Lee Young-geon of the Department of Neurology at Inje University Ilsan Paik Hospital explains the findings of a study establishing a link between damage to small blood vessels in the brain and memory decline.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.