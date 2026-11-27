File photo: Unsplash

It emerged only later that a patient had undergone major surgery to have his penis, prostate and bladder removed after a medical testing agency in Sweden misidentified the type of cancer.

According to local media, including the Skaraborg newspaper, in 2023 medical staff at Skaraborg Hospital in Sweden removed tissue from a male patient’s prostate and sent it to the local pathology laboratory of Swiss medical testing company Unilabs for detailed analysis. The laboratory diagnosed prostate cancer.

The issue came to light when the medical team performed an additional biopsy to check whether the cancer had spread to the urethra. The new tissue sample showed squamous cell carcinoma, a finding entirely different from the initial diagnosis.

Another pathologist affiliated with Unilabs and specialists at Skåne University Hospital in Sweden then reanalyzed all the samples, including the original specimens. It was belatedly determined that the patient’s cancer was squamous cell carcinoma, which likely originated in the urethra or penis, rather than being prostate cancer.

Because the type of cancer was misidentified from the outset, the patient missed timely treatment and the disease worsened. Ultimately, the patient had to undergo major surgery to have the penis, prostate and bladder removed. An opening was also made in the abdomen to divert urine and stool out of the body, creating a urostomy and an intestinal stoma. The patient was left to live with a permanent disability for the rest of his life.

Unilabs acknowledged that the misdiagnosis had caused the patient serious, irreversible medical harm. However, it said it was difficult to determine at this point whether extensive resection surgery could have been avoided even with an accurate diagnosis from the outset.

The affected patient reportedly called the incident “regrettable” but urged that thorough preventive measures be put in place so the same tragedy would not be repeated for another patient.

The circumstances surrounding the misdiagnosis were finally confirmed in early 2026, and Unilabs recently reported the case to Swedish authorities.

It has not yet been disclosed whether the specialist responsible for the misdiagnosis will face disciplinary action or how much compensation the patient will receive.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.