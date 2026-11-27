[Jang Jong-ho, Reporter for Sportschosun] Hallym University Chuncheon Sacred Heart Hospital, led by Hospital Director Jo Jae-ho, held the “2026 Community Partner Hospitals and Clinics Administrative Managers Seminar” on the 25th in Doheon Hall on the ninth floor of the Research Building. The event aimed to strengthen clinical cooperation and promote mutually beneficial partnerships among medical institutions in the Gangwon region.

The seminar was organized to strengthen the foundations for cooperation among regional medical institutions, promote patient referrals and back-referrals, and encourage the efficient use of medical resources, in line with the government’s overhaul of the healthcare delivery system, including the Support Program for the Structural Transformation of Tertiary General Hospitals and the Comprehensive Support Program for Secondary General Hospitals. A total of 36 people, including administrative managers and working-level staff from 23 partner hospitals and clinics in the Gangwon region, attended the event.

The seminar began with welcoming remarks by Hospital Director Jo Jae-ho, followed by an introduction to the Clinical Cooperation Center by nurse Kim Jeong-eun of Chuncheon Sacred Heart Hospital’s Clinical Cooperation Center; a session on medical dispute risk management for medical institution practitioners by attorney Choi Jang-seop of Foundation Headquarters; a session on hospital crisis communication by public relations director Jo Han-min of Foundation Headquarters; and practical guidance on responding to medical disputes by Kim Sang-gyun, head of the hospital administration team at Chuncheon Sacred Heart Hospital.

The seminar examined a range of crises that can arise in the course of operating medical institutions, from the perspectives of areas including law, public relations and hospital administration. Participants shared practical knowledge and response strategies needed in medical institutions’ administrative work, including preventing and responding to medical disputes and communicating effectively with patients and their guardians.

After the seminar, a discussion session gave attendees an opportunity to interact with one another and strengthen ties among regional medical institutions.

Gangwon Special Self-Governing Province is an area where close coordination and a clear division of responsibilities among medical institutions are especially important because geographic accessibility and the distribution of medical resources vary across the region. In particular, establishing an integrated system of clinical cooperation between university hospitals and local hospitals and clinics is essential for promptly treating seriously ill and emergency patients and ensuring continued care after acute treatment.

To that end, Hallym University Chuncheon Sacred Heart Hospital is strengthening communication with partner medical institutions in the region, with its Clinical Cooperation Center at the heart of these efforts. It is working to provide continuous healthcare services by connecting patients with appropriate medical institutions based on their condition and stage of treatment, ensuring safe transfers, and promoting referrals and back-referrals.

Hospital Director Jo Jae-ho said, “For local residents to receive appropriate healthcare services when they need them, it is important not only to build the capacity of individual medical institutions but also to establish close cooperation among medical institutions in the region.” He added, “We will continue to strengthen a patient-centered system of clinical cooperation based on mutually beneficial partnerships with regional medical institutions, and work to build a locally self-sufficient healthcare system in which the services people need are provided in an integrated way within the region.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.