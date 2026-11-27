[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Soonchunhyang University Cheonan Hospital (Hospital Director Lee Mun-su) recently became the only institution in the Chungcheong region to be named an Outstanding Institution for the 2026 Integrated Nursing and Care Service, organized by the National Health Insurance Service, and earned the distinction of receiving a commendation from the service’s chairman.

The Integrated Nursing and Care Service is a system in which a hospital’s professional nursing staff provide round-the-clock care for patients without guardians or private caregivers. It is designed to ease the burden of caregiving costs on patients and their families and to create a safer, more comfortable inpatient environment.

The National Health Insurance Service selected outstanding institutions after comprehensively evaluating service performance, the proportion of integrated-care beds and other factors at 837 participating institutions nationwide. In particular, the service presented commendations from its chairman to two institutions that achieved exceptional results among the outstanding institutions nationwide.

The awards ceremony was held on the 26th in the conference room of the National Health Insurance Service’s Daejeon-Sejong-Chungcheong Regional Headquarters in Sejong City. At the ceremony, Gong Hyeon-hui, nursing director at Soonchunhyang University Cheonan Hospital, presented a best practice on “Operating an Integrated Nursing and Care Service Centered on Patient Safety” and received an enthusiastic response.

Hospital Director Lee Mun-su said, “We have created an optimal inpatient environment and a professional nursing system so that patients can focus on treatment in a comfortable setting,” adding, “Building on our high level of nursing expertise, we will continue to make our hospital one that patients trust even more.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

A view of the Integrated Nursing and Care Service ward at Soonchunhyang University Cheonan Hospital.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.