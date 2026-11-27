[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Kyung Hee University Hospital at Gangdong will hold its 18th Heart Day health lecture on December 4 to mark the 20th anniversary of its opening. The event is for patients with cardiovascular diseases, including hypertension and arrhythmia, as well as members of the public. The lecture will run from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Cha Hu-young Hall on the fourth floor of the annex and will also be streamed live online.

The day's lectures will cover treating myocardial infarction and valve disease with procedures (Professor Yang In-ho, Department of Cardiovascular Medicine); a smart diet for heart health (clinical dietitian Kim Jeong-eun); “Ask Us Anything About Arrhythmia” (Professor Jin Eun-seon, Department of Cardiovascular Medicine); and “Everything You Need to Know About Hypertension” (Professor Son Il-seok, Department of Cardiovascular Medicine). A question-and-answer session to address attendees’ questions will follow the lectures.

The health lecture was organized to provide accurate information about major cardiovascular diseases, including myocardial infarction, valve disease, arrhythmia and hypertension, and to share ways to maintain heart health that people can put into practice in their daily lives. The online lecture can be watched live on the hospital’s official YouTube channel via the QR code below, allowing patients and members of the public who cannot attend in person to take part.

Meanwhile, Kyung Hee University Hospital at Gangdong’s Cardiovascular Center expanded its cardiovascular imaging room and opened a cardiac electrophysiology testing room last September, further strengthening its care system for cardiovascular diseases. The center plans to continue providing local residents with a safe, high-quality environment for cardiac care, backed by medical specialists in various fields and advanced procedural infrastructure.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.