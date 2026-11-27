[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] Hallym University Kangnam Sacred Heart Hospital, led by Director Dong Jin Lee, will hold the “Pancreatic Cancer Day Health Lecture” from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on November 30 in Mikael Hall on the fourth floor of Building 3 in the main building. The lecture will address questions that patients and their families face during diagnosis and treatment.

Pancreatic cancer is cancer that develops in the pancreas, which lies deep inside the abdomen. It often causes no clear symptoms in its early stages, and even when abdominal pain or weight loss occurs, it can be difficult to distinguish from other digestive diseases, making early detection challenging. After diagnosis, a treatment plan is developed based on factors such as the stage of the cancer and the patient’s overall health.

▲ “Understanding the Pancreas and Pancreatic Cancer” (Professor Shin A-reum, Department of Surgery) will cover the role of the pancreas and why pancreatic cancer is difficult to detect early. ▲ “Diagnosing Pancreatic Cancer” (Professor Jeong Hoe-hun, Gastroenterology) will explain the main tests performed when pancreatic cancer is suspected and what each test looks for. ▲ “Surgical Treatment for Pancreatic Cancer” (Professor Kim Han-baro, Department of Surgery) will discuss how doctors determine whether surgery is possible and how the surgical approach varies depending on where the cancer is located. ▲ “Chemotherapy for Pancreatic Cancer” (Professor Park Jae-geun, Gastroenterology) will explain when chemotherapy is started and why the order and goals of treatment differ from patient to patient. ▲ “Dietary Management for Pancreatic Cancer Patients” (Clinical Dietitian Shin So-yeon, Nutrition Team) will offer guidance on how to manage meals when patients lose their appetite during treatment or have difficulty eating a full meal.

A question-and-answer session with all the speakers will follow the lectures. Attendees can ask the speakers directly about matters they have been curious about, including tests, the treatment process and managing meals during treatment.

Professor Park Jae-geun of Gastroenterology said, “When patients are diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, they and their families first wonder about the immediate issues they face, such as whether surgery or chemotherapy comes first and what to do if they have trouble eating during treatment. In this lecture, we hope to explain in simple terms why the order of treatment varies from patient to patient and discuss questions they may not have had a chance to ask in the doctor’s office.” Anyone can attend the lecture without registering or paying a fee.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.