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[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] More consumers are turning to drinks, cookies and protein bars labeled “high protein” at convenience stores and elsewhere to lose weight or prevent muscle loss. But experts warn that choosing products based only on the protein-content figure on the front of the package may make it difficult to see real benefits for maintaining muscle or managing weight. That is because the effectiveness of protein for muscle synthesis can vary greatly depending on its source, and many snacks contain large amounts of added sugar and fat to improve their taste.

On the 25th, Jeong Seong-woo, a department chief in the Department of Surgery at Incheon Sejong Hospital’s Bariatric Surgery Center, stressed, “Protein foods are a convenient way to supplement your nutrition, but the protein content listed on a product is not enough to go by when choosing one. You should carefully check what ingredients it uses, as well as how much sugar, fat and total energy it contains.”

The same protein can differ depending on its source

Protein is a nutrient needed to build and maintain muscles and various other body tissues. Amino acids are the building blocks of protein; those that the body cannot produce in sufficient amounts and must therefore obtain from food are called “essential amino acids.”

To maintain and build muscle, it is important to consume high-quality protein that contains enough essential amino acids. Whey protein and casein from milk, as well as soy protein, are among the main sources.

Some protein drinks that use collagen as their main ingredient are among the products to watch out for.

“Collagen is also a protein, so its content may be listed on a product, but that is different from providing enough of the essential amino acids needed to build muscle,” Jeong said. “If you are choosing a product to help manage your muscles, check the ingredient list to see whether collagen is the main ingredient and whether it also contains other proteins, such as whey, casein or soy.”

Cookies and chocolate with added protein... check serving size and total calories

The overall nutritional profile of snacks with added protein also needs to be considered. Like regular snacks, they may contain sugar, syrup, flour and fat to improve their taste and texture.

“If you keep adding snacks to your usual meals just because they contain protein, your daily calorie intake may increase,” Jeong explained. “Even when comparing them with regular snacks, you must check not only the protein content but also the sugar, fat and total calories.”

When comparing products, check what serving size the nutrition information is based on. For example, if a package contains two servings, find out whether the calories listed on the package are for the whole package or just half of it. If the stated serving size differs from the amount you actually eat, you may underestimate your calorie intake.

Check the ingredient list for the type of protein, and the nutrition information for protein, sugar, fat and calories. It is important to get into the habit of matching the stated serving size to the amount you actually eat.

After bariatric surgery, adjust protein supplementation to the stage of the postoperative diet

During weight loss, it is important to consume enough protein to prevent excessive muscle loss. Patients who have undergone bariatric surgery in particular need nutritional management tailored to the postoperative period and their recovery, as the amount they can eat decreases.

Lee Seong-bae, director of the Bariatric Surgery Center and a surgeon at Incheon Sejong Hospital, explained, “After bariatric surgery, patients may find it difficult to get enough protein because they can eat only small amounts at a time. They should make up for any nutritional deficiencies while following a diet suited to their stage of recovery, and decide on their intake and appropriate products with guidance from their medical team and dietitian.”

The center director added, “Muscle mass, dietary intake and nutritional status should be monitored regularly along with changes in weight,” and stressed, “It is important to adjust the types and forms of food to the stage of recovery rather than replacing meals with protein drinks alone.”

For general weight management, the basic approach is to get protein from a variety of foods, including eggs, fish, lean meat, tofu, milk and dairy products. After surgery, however, it may be difficult to get enough from food alone, so protein products can be used as supplements.

Jeong Seong-woo said, “For healthy weight management, it is important to consume protein and other nutrients in a balanced way and to consider overall food intake and activity levels as well. First, identify which nutrients are lacking in your diet, then supplement them with the foods you need.”

Jeong continued, “Rather than looking only at the ‘high-protein’ wording on the front of a product, please carefully check the ingredient list and nutrition information on the back. Patients who have undergone bariatric surgery should choose products based on their postoperative diet stage and individual nutritional status, rather than applying general criteria for choosing diet foods as is.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

Jeong Seong-woo, department chief (left), and Lee Seong-bae, center director

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.