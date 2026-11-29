[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Korean researchers have, for the first time, raised the possibility that irradiating the entire brain with an extremely low dose of radiation could delay cognitive decline in patients with mild Alzheimer’s disease. A team led by Professor Jeong Won-gyu of the Department of Radiation Oncology at Kyung Hee University Hospital at Gangdong said that in a randomized clinical trial involving 41 patients with mild Alzheimer’s disease, conducted in collaboration with three hospitals in Korea, the group that received a total low dose of 0.24 gray (Gy) showed a markedly slower trend in the worsening of some measures of dementia severity and cognitive function than the control group. The findings were published in a prestigious international journal.

Alzheimer’s disease is a leading cause of dementia, in which cognitive functions such as memory and judgment gradually decline. In addition to existing medications, amyloid-targeting treatments are also used, but their application is limited by factors including eligibility and side effects, prompting continued research into new treatments. Preclinical findings suggest that low-dose radiation may work through anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective mechanisms in the brain. While animal studies have indicated that it may have potential, studies in patients have so far been too small or lacked adequate control groups, making it difficult to assess its effectiveness.

Beginning in June 2022, the research team conducted a randomized controlled clinical trial at Kyung Hee University Hospital at Gangdong, Seoul Metropolitan Government Boramae Medical Center, and Chungbuk National University Hospital. Participants were patients aged 60 to 85 with mild Alzheimer’s disease whose brain amyloid buildup had been confirmed by positron emission tomography (PET) and who had been taking existing dementia medication for at least three months.

The 41 patients were randomly assigned to the 0.24 Gy group (14 patients), the 3 Gy group (14 patients), or the non-irradiated control group (13 patients). Notably, 0.24 Gy was the cumulative dose delivered to the entire brain in doses of 0.04 Gy (4 cGy) twice a week for three weeks, for a total of six sessions—not the dose delivered in a single session. The team examined whether changes related to cognitive function appeared even at such a low dose. Participants underwent the same procedures without knowing which group they were in. The researchers analyzed the 36 patients who could be evaluated, of whom 31 completed one year of follow-up.

The analysis found that after six months, worsening on the Clinical Dementia Rating–Sum of Boxes (CDR-SB), which assesses dementia severity, was 2.08 points smaller in the 0.24 Gy group than in the control group. The CDR-SB evaluates memory, judgment, ability to perform daily activities, and other areas; a higher score indicates a worsening condition. After 12 months, the decline in scores on the Korean version of the Mini-Mental State Examination (K-MMSE-2) was also 2.42 points smaller than in the control group. This suggests that some measures of cognitive function and dementia severity may have worsened relatively more slowly in the 0.24 Gy group. Meanwhile, after 12 months, worsening on the Alzheimer’s Disease Assessment Scale – Cognitive Subscale (ADAS-Cog) was 5.36 points smaller in the 3 Gy group than in the control group.

The safety assessment found no adverse events related to radiation exposure and no notable abnormalities on brain magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). However, on the prespecified primary outcome measure, the six-month ADAS-Cog assessment, neither radiation group showed a statistically significant difference from the control group, while the 12-month cognitive-function assessment showed statistical significance (p=0.044). As the study involved a relatively small number of participants—41—and the follow-up period was also limited, the findings should be viewed as a basis for further clinical trials rather than confirmation of treatment efficacy.

Professor Jeong Won-gyu said, “We are paying particular attention to the fact that even at a very low total radiation dose of 0.24 Gy, some measures of dementia severity and cognitive function showed less worsening,” adding, “Based on these findings, we will continue to rigorously verify treatment efficacy and safety in follow-up clinical trials.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Jeong Won-gyu

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.