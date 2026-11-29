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[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] If food you usually eat without difficulty starts to feel stuck in your throat or chest, do not dismiss it as simple indigestion or acid reflux. It could be a major warning sign of esophageal cancer, which has a five-year relative survival rate of just 43.5%. Esophageal cancer often has few early symptoms. Difficulty swallowing may begin with solid foods such as meat or rice and gradually extend to even porridge or water. By the time symptoms reach this stage, the cancer may already be quite advanced, so particular caution is needed.

◇ 87% of esophageal cancer patients are men... symptoms include hoarseness, coughing and shortness of breath

According to the National Cancer Registration Statistics, 3,142 people in Korea were newly diagnosed with esophageal cancer in 2023; 2,743 of them (about 87%) were men. The five-year relative survival rate for esophageal cancer from 2019 to 2023 was 43.5%.

Esophageal cancer is a malignant tumor that develops in the esophagus, the passage through which food travels from the mouth to the stomach. Histologically, it is classified as squamous cell carcinoma or adenocarcinoma. In Korea, most cases are squamous cell carcinoma, which develops in the squamous cells lining the inside of the esophagus. Smoking and alcohol consumption are considered major risk factors. Repeatedly drinking very hot beverages is also known to be a risk factor. Conditions such as achalasia and Barrett’s esophagus may also increase the risk of developing esophageal cancer.

Esophageal cancer often causes no noticeable symptoms in its early stages. As the tumor grows and narrows the esophagus, difficulty swallowing, known as dysphagia, can develop. At first, solid foods such as meat or rice may be difficult to swallow. As the cancer progresses, even soft, thin foods such as porridge or water may become hard to swallow. Swallowing may also cause pain or a feeling of pressure in the chest. If the cancer invades nearby nerves or the airway, symptoms such as hoarseness, coughing and shortness of breath may occur. Reduced food intake, weight loss and worsening nutritional status are also major changes.

Professor Kim Jin-jo of the Department of Gastrointestinal Surgery at The Catholic University of Korea Incheon St. Mary’s Hospital said, “Esophageal cancer does not have prominent early symptoms, so by the time difficulty swallowing food develops, the cancer may already be quite advanced in some cases.” He added, “In particular, if difficulty swallowing gradually worsens or is accompanied by weight loss, it is advisable to undergo tests to identify the cause.”

◇ Consider not only removing the cancer but also reconstructing the digestive tract

Upper gastrointestinal endoscopy is commonly used to diagnose esophageal cancer. Doctors examine the inside of the esophagus with an endoscope and take tissue samples from suspicious lesions to determine whether they are cancerous. If cancer is diagnosed, computed tomography (CT), positron emission tomography (PET-CT) and endoscopic ultrasound may be performed to assess how deeply the cancer has invaded and whether it has spread to the lymph nodes or other organs. The results are considered together to determine the stage and develop a treatment plan suited to the patient’s condition.

Treatment is determined by considering the cancer’s location and stage, whether it has spread, and the patient’s overall condition. In early cases where the cancer is confined to the esophageal mucosa and meets the criteria for endoscopic treatment, the lesion can be removed by endoscopic mucosal resection or endoscopic submucosal dissection. Surgery is considered a primary treatment when the cancer has invaded deep into the esophageal wall or spread to the lymph nodes. Depending on the stage and characteristics of the cancer, chemotherapy or chemoradiotherapy may be given before surgery.

Esophageal cancer surgery involves removing the section of the esophagus where the cancer developed and the surrounding lymph nodes, then reconstructing the digestive tract so food can pass to the stomach. Typically, the stomach is fashioned into a long tube and connected to serve in place of the esophagus. The reconstruction method and extent of resection may vary depending on the tumor’s location and the condition of the stomach. If the stomach cannot be used, reconstruction using the colon or small intestine may also be considered.

The surgical approach is chosen based on the cancer’s location and progression, whether it has invaded nearby organs, and the patient’s overall condition. In minimally invasive surgery using thoracoscopy and laparoscopy, a camera and surgical instruments are inserted through small incisions instead of making large incisions in the chest and abdomen. This can reduce the size of the incisions, but it is not suitable for every patient. If surgery is difficult or the cancer has spread to other organs, chemotherapy, radiation therapy or immunotherapy may be used depending on the patient’s condition and the cancer’s characteristics.

Professor Kim explained, “Esophageal cancer surgery requires not only removing the cancer but also considering how to reconstruct the digestive tract so food can pass to the stomach afterward.” He added, “Because the extent of resection, reconstruction method and surgical approach vary according to the cancer’s location and progression, we comprehensively assess each patient’s condition before deciding on a treatment plan.”

After surgery, changes to the structure of the esophagus and the way the digestive tract is connected make it necessary to manage eating habits and nutritional status. Patients may find it difficult to eat large amounts at once and need to adapt to eating smaller portions more frequently. Depending on the patient’s condition, nutritional counseling and respiratory rehabilitation may be provided together. Whether further treatment is needed is determined based on postoperative pathology results and the risk of recurrence. Even after treatment ends, regular follow-up examinations are needed to monitor for recurrence and assess nutritional status.

Professor Kim stressed, “After esophageal cancer surgery, it is important to keep track of food intake, changes in weight and nutritional status.” He urged, “If difficulty swallowing persists or other changes from the usual occur, consult your medical team to receive appropriate tests and care.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Kim Jin-jo

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.