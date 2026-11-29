[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] In winter, when temperatures drop sharply, blood vessels constrict and blood pressure rises, potentially increasing the risk of cardiovascular and cerebrovascular diseases. People with chronic conditions such as hypertension or diabetes should take extra care to prevent and manage stroke. Here, in a Q&A with Professor Jeong Geun-hwa of the Department of Neurology at Seoul National University Hospital, we look at stroke risk factors, key symptoms and what to do.

- What is a stroke?

▶ A stroke is a condition in which a blood vessel supplying the brain becomes blocked or ruptures, damaging brain tissue and causing various neurological symptoms. Strokes are classified as cerebral infarction (ischemic stroke), caused by a blockage in a cerebral blood vessel, and cerebral hemorrhage (hemorrhagic stroke), in which a ruptured cerebral blood vessel allows blood to leak into or around brain tissue.

- What are the risk factors?

▶ A stroke can occur suddenly, but its underlying risk factors often accumulate over a long period. The main risk factors are hypertension, dyslipidemia and diabetes. These conditions damage blood vessels and promote atherosclerosis, increasing the risk that cerebral blood vessels will narrow or become blocked.

Smoking is also a major risk factor for stroke, as it damages blood vessels and promotes blood clot formation. Other lifestyle factors, including obesity, lack of exercise, excessive alcohol consumption and stress, can also affect the risk of stroke.

- How can you identify suspected symptoms?

▶ Stroke symptoms typically appear suddenly. If a neurological change that is unusual for you occurs suddenly, seek medical attention promptly, regardless of how long it lasts or how severe it is.

Symptoms vary depending on the damaged blood vessel and the affected area of the brain. Common symptoms include paralysis affecting one side of the face or the limbs, speech difficulties such as slurred speech or trouble understanding and expressing words, and vision problems. Sudden dizziness or balance problems may also occur.

The main warning signs can be checked using 'BE FAST.' A person may suddenly have trouble keeping their balance or walking (Balance), or experience reduced vision or blurred vision (Eyes). One side of the face may droop when they smile, or their mouth may look uneven (Face). When they raise both arms, one arm may feel weak and drift downward (Arms). Their speech may become slurred, or they may have difficulty understanding what someone else is saying (Speech). If these symptoms occur, call 119 immediately (Time).

A stroke's outcome can depend on how quickly treatment is received after symptoms begin. If a stroke is suspected, note the time the symptoms first appeared and call 119 immediately.

For a cerebral infarction, it is important to restore blood flow to the brain through the blood vessel blocked by a clot. Treatments include thrombolysis, which involves administering clot-dissolving medication, and thrombectomy, which uses a catheter to remove the clot directly. In general, treatment within 4.5 hours of symptom onset is important, although some patients may still benefit from treatment up to 24 hours after the stroke begins.

Treatment for cerebral hemorrhage is determined by the location and extent of the bleeding and the patient's condition. Medication may be used to control blood pressure and pressure inside the brain, and surgery may be considered if needed. If bleeding or brain swelling worsens, further damage to brain tissue may occur, so prompt diagnosis and appropriate treatment are necessary.

- What are the aftereffects?

▶ Depending on the area of the brain that was damaged, various aftereffects may remain, including paralysis, sensory problems and speech difficulties. Motor function may recover with rehabilitation, but abnormal sensations, pain or numbness can persist for a long time.

Difficulty swallowing can lead to aspiration pneumonia, and urinary problems may also occur. Limited mobility can increase the risk of complications such as head injuries from falls, fractures, pressure sores and pneumonia; cognitive decline or psychiatric symptoms may also accompany a stroke. It is therefore important to continue lifestyle changes, medication and rehabilitation even after acute treatment.

Stroke is more common among older adults, but it can also occur in younger people. The risk of cerebral infarction associated with atherosclerosis increases with age, whereas subarachnoid hemorrhage caused by a ruptured cerebral aneurysm can also occur at a relatively young age.

In younger people, stroke can be caused not only by hypertension and diabetes but also by arterial dissection, autoimmune diseases and blood-clotting disorders. Therefore, even young people should seek medical care immediately if they develop symptoms that may indicate a stroke.

Provided by Seoul National University Hospital

- How can it be prevented?

▶ To help prevent stroke, manage chronic conditions such as hypertension, diabetes and dyslipidemia consistently, and check blood pressure, blood sugar and cholesterol levels regularly. It is also important to maintain a healthy weight by quitting smoking, limiting alcohol, exercising regularly and eating a balanced diet. Cutting back on salty foods and processed foods and eating plenty of vegetables and fruit can also help.

Professor Jeong Geun-hwa said, “If symptoms that may indicate a stroke occur, call 119 immediately. This is important not only for rapid transport but also for connecting patients to the nearest stroke center where they can receive the acute treatment they need.” The professor urged, “As the government and medical societies operate a network of stroke centers, I hope high-risk patients with a history of stroke or multiple vascular risk factors will seek prompt medical attention with the help of 119, even if their symptoms improve temporarily.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Jeong Geun-hwa

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.