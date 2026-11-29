[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A study has found that recovery in stroke patients is associated not only with the extent of brain damage and physical function, but also with the social status patients perceive for themselves. Patients’ self-perceived “subjective social status (SSS)” was also significantly associated with functional recovery one year after stroke onset. Catholic Kwandong University International St. Mary’s Hospital (Medical Center Director and Hospital Director Father Go Dong-hyeon) said that Professor Kim Du-young of its Department of Rehabilitation Medicine had announced findings from a study conducted jointly with a research team at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), which identified an association between stroke patients’ self-perceived social status and long-term functional recovery.

The study was conducted jointly by Professor Kim Du-young and Professor Steven C. Cramer of UCLA in the United States, a leading scholar in neurorehabilitation. The paper, “Subjective Social Status and Outcomes After Stroke: A Prospective Cohort Study,” with Professor Kim as its first author, was recently published online in Stroke, a leading journal in cerebrovascular disease published by the American Heart Association (AHA).

Recovery in stroke patients is generally assessed based on physical and medical factors, including the extent of brain damage, age and underlying conditions. However, even patients with similar levels of brain damage can differ in their recovery process and how fully they return to daily life.

Professor Kim explained the background to the study, saying, “Previous studies on the social determinants of health (SDOH) that affect stroke recovery have focused mainly on objective socioeconomic indicators such as income, education and occupation. However, these indicators alone have limitations in adequately reflecting patients’ psychological adjustment or self-esteem.” He added, “We therefore wanted to examine how, unlike objective socioeconomic circumstances, patients’ self-perceived subjective social status is associated with the recovery process after a stroke.”

The research team used data from the multicenter prospective cohort study STRONG (Stroke, Stress, Rehabilitation, and Genetics), conducted at 28 stroke centers in the United States with support from the National Institutes of Health (NIH). The team analyzed the correlation between subjective social status and recovery outcomes in 494 adult stroke patients from the study.

The team assessed patients’ perceived social standing three months after stroke onset using the 10-step MacArthur Ladder and compared and analyzed their ▲psychological state, ▲ability to perform daily activities and ▲physical function at three and 12 months after onset.

The analysis found that subjective social status had a significant negative correlation with indicators of psychological distress, including ▲depression, ▲anxiety, ▲post-traumatic stress and ▲loneliness. In other words, patients who perceived their social status to be higher were found to experience less psychological stress.

In particular, even in a multivariable analysis adjusted for key clinical and socioeconomic variables—including age, sex, initial stroke severity, education level and employment status—subjective social status three months after onset was statistically significantly associated with the modified Rankin Scale (mRS), a measure of how independently a person can perform daily activities 12 months after a stroke.

By contrast, subjective social status did not have a significant correlation with “performance-based assessments,” which directly measure the extent of purely neurological deficits, such as grip strength.

Professor Kim said, “This study is significant because it established that subjective social status in stroke patients is associated with long-term functional recovery.” He added, “It also suggests that stroke recovery is a multidimensional process that should take into account not only recovery from neurological damage but also compensatory recovery, in which patients regain daily functioning through their own efforts and rehabilitation therapy.”

He added, “I hope this can provide an important basis for introducing multidisciplinary interventions into clinical practice to improve subjective social status and psychological well-being, by using a simple questionnaire to identify early the psychologically and socially vulnerable patients who may have an unfavorable long-term prognosis after stroke treatment, at the three-month point after onset, when outpatient follow-up gets underway in earnest.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Kim Du-young

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.