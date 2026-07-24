"Gained 8 kg by eating five meals a day"... Lee Dong-wook is back in 'A Shop for Killers 2' (full story)

Photo = King Kong by Starship

[Sportschosun reporter Jiyoung Cho] Jeong Jin-man, who was thought to be dead, has returned as if nothing had happened. Actor Lee Dong-wook (45) is back.

Lee Dong-wook plays Jeong Jin-man, a former Babylon mercenary and the founder of Murthehelp, the shopping mall for killers, in Disney+ original series 'A Shop for Killers Season 2' (written by Hojin Ji and Kwon Lee, directed by Kwon Lee). He met with Sportschosun in Sinsa-dong, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, on the afternoon of the 23rd and spoke about his feelings on returning to viewers after two years, as well as the passion he poured into the project.

'A Shop for Killers Season 2' is a stylish action series in which Jian, who has completed a harsh handover and become the mall's new head, launches a full-scale counterattack with Jin-man, who has returned to life, against Babylon's global forces. When Season 1 was released in January 2024, the series earned worldwide acclaim, including being named one of The New York Times (NYT) Best TV Shows of 2024 and one of Time's Top 4 Korean Dramas of the Year. It has since established itself as a flagship Disney+ series. Now, after two years, the show is back with Season 2 and has drawn intense attention from viewers around the world.

In particular, Lee Dong-wook, who played Uncle Jeong Jin-man and kept viewers wondering for two years after the shocking death and twist ending in Season 1, is set to show the character's evolution in Season 2 with deeper emotions and even more intense action. Lee, who delivered a strong performance as Jin-man, who faked his own death to protect his niece Jian and carried out a secret operation with his allies, is expected to lead the series with his overwhelming presence, personally handling most of the action scenes in Season 2, from gunfights and hand-to-hand combat to wire action.

Photo = King Kong by Starship

That day, Lee Dong-wook said, "I am very happy that Season 2 became possible because Season 1 received so much love. Personally, I like the character Jeong Jin-man and the characters in the 'A Shop for Killers' series. It was a project and a set of characters that felt fresh, and I am glad I got to do it once more. It felt new that I am the lead, but I do not appear that much. The world of killers is also so unique and interesting, isn't it? Since this is a character I have never played before, it felt even fresher. To be honest, when we started Season 1, we were not thinking about Season 2, but soon after Season 1 was released, there were internal discussions about Season 2, so the gap did not feel too strange. Rather than preparing something entirely new for Season 2, we continued the story from Season 1, so I tried to bring out that connection well. First of all, I thought it could not be less fun than Season 1, so I think the director and writer must have had a hard time. I want to see viewers say, 'It was worth the wait' and 'It's fun as expected.'"

Lee Dong-wook, who says he does not judge a project by screen time, explained, "When I choose a project, I tend to look at the whole picture. The film 'Harbin,' released in 2024 and directed by Woo Min-ho, was also a special appearance. I do not care about screen time. If I have even one moment where I can shine, I will choose the project. Screen time is not important to me. That was also the reason for 'A Shop for Killers.' In fact, for 'A Shop for Killers,' I think Kim Hye-jun, who played Jeong Jian, is the real lead. So I am also passing a lot of things on to Kim Hye-jun," he joked.

Photo provided = King Kong by Starship

Photo = The Walt Disney Company (Korea)

Photo = The Walt Disney Company (Korea)

He also explained the differences in the long-awaited Season 2. Lee Dong-wook previewed, "The biggest change for Jeong Jin-man in Season 2 is that the amount of action has increased a little. It will be released later in 'A Shop for Killers Season 2,' and you will be able to see a new side of Jeong Jin-man that you have not seen before. You will see more brutality than in the previous season."

He added, "Whenever people ask how I prepared for the action scenes, I honestly have nothing to say. I cannot make things up. So I usually just say I did what I always do. This was not even the first time I had done action. I did a lot of action in 'Gumiho-dyeon' as well. For 'A Shop for Killers,' I trust the action team. Safety in action is the most important thing, and if you get hurt, you cannot keep filming. Because they gave me such strong confidence in that area, I did not find the action difficult. If anything, Jo Han-sun had a harder time than I did. Veil, the character he played, covered one eye, didn't he? That must have been difficult in terms of distance perception, and if the timing was off, someone could have been seriously injured. I always felt sorry because Jo Han-sun worked so hard in that regard."

Speaking about returning to 'A Shop for Killers Season 2' after two years, he said, "I was worried about filming again after two years. I am not usually the type to worry, but I was nervous the day before the first shoot. I went to the set with that nervousness, but all the Season 1 staff had come back, so it felt so familiar and welcoming. The tension from the night before disappeared the moment I saw their faces. It felt like I had seen them just yesterday." He added, "As for the physical preparation, I usually gain 8 kg when playing Jeong Jin-man. Also, Jin-man should not look much older after two years, so I drank a lot of water to prevent aging. Honestly, gaining 8 kg is really hard and I hate it. My usual body type and Jeong Jin-man's body type have to be different because he is a character who stands against a mercenary organization. He is taking on a huge company called Babylon, so I thought he needed a strong, upright physique. That is why I gained weight for Jeong Jin-man. First of all, I ate a lot. I had four to five meals a day, and they all had to be protein-heavy. So it became less about eating and more about forcing food into my mouth, which was really painful."

Photo = King Kong by Starship

Lee Dong-wook, who said he has great trust in the Murthehelp crew he reunited with and especially deep affection for Kim Hye-jun, who plays his niece Jeong Jian, said, "In Season 1, there was chemistry between Uncle Jin-man and niece Jian, but because the child actor portion was large, I did not have that much chemistry with Kim Hye-jun. In Season 2, there is definitely more time for us to exchange emotions. Jian has grown, and there are many scenes where Jin-man also deeply thinks about how she should live from here on. As Jian becomes more certain about her own thoughts, you also see the uncle change to match her. I also became closer and more comfortable with Kim Hye-jun. I think that made acting freer. I do not think that is always important on set, but when two actors have a human bond, I think they can find a freer and more comfortable place. As the years go by, we seem to become a little closer and more relaxed. Season 1 was not particularly uncomfortable either."

He then said of Kim Hye-jun, "She is an actress I am not in a position to judge. She is truly amazing. Whether during filming for 'A Shop for Killers' or when watching the finished version, Kim Hye-jun worked incredibly hard. She struggled physically, mentally, and in terms of screen time. She carried all of that so well, and the way she quietly and steadily handled everything on set without ever frowning is what makes her such an incredible actress." He added, "In Season 1, I said, 'Listen carefully, Jeong Jian,' so many times, but in Season 2, I definitely stopped saying 'Listen carefully, Jeong Jian.' Jin-man taught her all that. Jian knows a lot now. It was in the trailer too, but now she says, 'Listen carefully, Uncle' and 'Listen carefully, Jeong Jin-man.' She is using exactly what she learned from her uncle. I cannot do anything in front of kids," he said with a laugh, drawing loud laughter from the room.

His relationship with the Murthehelp crew was also strong. Lee Dong-wook said, "It was so comfortable. Everyone seemed to have prepared incredibly hard on their own. It felt like they came back determined to do even better than in Season 1. That motivated me to work hard too, and we were already close in the first place. It was fun to meet again like this. Communication on set was much easier than in Season 1. Even without deep conversations, there were moments when we could read each other's cues and understand. Geum Hae-na, who played Min-hye, and Kim Min, who played Pasin, are both very talented, but they came back prepared differently this season. Min-hye's way of speaking changed because she spends more time in Korea. Even the actors who did not appear in Season 1 or only appeared briefly blended in easily, as if they had always been part of the team. The new actors who joined in Season 2 had also seen the success of Season 1 and watched it closely, so they came in having prepared very hard for Season 2. As I always think, I just need to do well myself," he said with a smile.

Finally, Lee Dong-wook said of a possible Season 3 of 'A Shop for Killers,' "I have not heard anything about Season 3 yet. Just like Season 2, Season 3 is not a project that one person can simply decide to do. I think Season 3 will also depend on how successful Season 2 is. Even in private conversations with director Kwon Lee, we have not talked about Season 3 yet. Still, if Season 2 is loved enough for us to make a Season 3, maybe it could be released about two years later. Until then, I will have to make sure Jeong Jin-man does not age too much." He added, "My hope right now is simply that 'A Shop for Killers' becomes the standard for seasonal action dramas. I want fans around the world to recognize that Korean productions can also deliver action of this quality."

'A Shop for Killers Season 2' stars Lee Dong-wook, Kim Hye-jun, Jo Han-sun, Geum Hae-na, Kim Min, Jung Yoon-ha, Hyunri, Masaki Okada, and Lee Tae-young. The series is written by Hojin Ji, who also wrote the previous season, and directed by Kwon Lee. It began with the release of Episodes 1 and 2 on the 22nd and will meet viewers every Wednesday with two new episodes, for a total of eight.

Jiyoung Cho, soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.