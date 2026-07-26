An Overwhelming Presence... From Kim Seon-ho to Shin Hye-sun, the Blue Dragon Best Actor and Actress Awards Are Anyone's to Win

Nominees for Best Actor at the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards: Kim Seon-ho, Kim Woo-bin, Park Ji-hoon, Park Hae-soo and Hyun Bin (from top left). Nominees for Best Actress: Go Youn-jung, Kim Go-eun, Park Bo-young, Park

[Sportschosun Jiyoung Cho] They have captivated audiences around the world with an overwhelming presence. From romance masters who warm viewers' hearts to genre queens who delve into the depths of desire, Korea's hottest stars leading K-content will gather on the Blue Dragon stage for a fierce competition.

The 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards, to be held on the 31st at Paradise City Incheon, has opened the curtain on a grand celebration. With global OTT platforms growing rapidly and interest in K-series hotter than ever this year, the stars who led those productions stood out even more. The highlight of the Blue Dragon Series Awards, the race for Best Actor and Best Actress, can only be described as 'all-time great.'

Beyond simple popularity or buzz, the lineup brings together everything from the seasoned skill of veterans who carried each story's world with weight to the explosive performances of breakout stars who pushed past genre limits. With actors who have it all — acting, box office power and a wide character range — named as nominees, both judges and viewers are facing a difficult choice. In a lineup this strong, who will take home the trophy?

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▶ First, they melted viewers with sweet eyes, then startled them with raw desire... a limitless range

The Best Actor category can be summed up as a five-way showdown between veterans who anchored large-scale narratives and popular actors who made fantasy settings fully believable. Kim Seon-ho, Kim Woo-bin, Park Ji-hoon, Park Hae-soo and Hyun Bin drew global viewers in with a wide spectrum of performances, from heart-fluttering romance and laugh-out-loud comedy to gritty genre work and finely tuned emotional drama.

In Can This Love Be Translated?, Kim Seon-ho transformed into Joo Ho-jin, a multilingual interpreter who is fluent in unfamiliar languages but awkward when it comes to love. Kim, who carried the show's deep emotional tone, delicately portrayed Joo's wavering feelings for Cha Moo-hee (Go Youn-jung) and earned the title of a leading rom-com master with a sincere performance.

Kim Woo-bin's presence in Genie, Make a Wish is equally unmatched. He played Genie, a lamp spirit who awakens after more than a thousand years. Though the character was rooted in a highly fantastical setup, Kim gave him a distinctive texture and brought him to life in a layered way. By moving effortlessly between wit and seriousness, he sparked an explosive response from global OTT fans and reaffirmed his standing as one of the faces of K-series.

Park Ji-hoon's performance, which marked a new milestone for military dramas, also stood out. In The Legend of Kitchen Soldier, he immersed himself in the role of Kang Seong-jae, a cook who puts his heart into every task. He traced the character's growth step by step, from the awkwardness of a private to the confidence of a skilled cook. Shedding the sorrowful image of Danjong from The King's Warden, he instead became a new driving force behind the series with comic acting that fully embraced self-deprecation.

Park Hae-soo played detective Kang Tae-ju in The Scarecrow, a hard-nosed cop who digs into the essence of a case with sheer determination. In a world that pumps dopamine and instant gratification through cheap displays of justice, Park chose a tougher path. He could not simply punish wrongdoing in front of him, and he had to grit his teeth to endure evil. Even though the story may seem obvious to everyone, Park pushed through it head-on. Carrying the guilt of failing to protect the truth in a serial murder case 30 years ago, he gave The Scarecrow soul by channeling the character's anguish and rage.

Hyun Bin, who took on his first OTT series in 22 years since his debut with Made in Korea, is also a strong contender. In the series, he played Baek Ki-tae, head of intelligence at the Busan branch of the Korean Central Intelligence Agency. With an overwhelming aura and a precise reading of the character, Hyun Bin fully carried the weight of the series. He portrayed the inner world of a man who barrels through a turbulent era like a bulldozer, using steady eyes and restrained emotion. He also made a bold transformation into a ruthless villain who exploits others' desires without hesitation and uses any means necessary to achieve his goals.

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▶ A parade of self-driven characters... a battle of queens that practically writes its own story

The Best Actress category is just as intense, with no room for disagreement no matter who takes home the trophy. From fantasy romance with dual roles to complicated friendships, psychological drama that reaches emotional peaks, and crime suspense that explores the core of human desire, this year's Best Actress race at the Blue Dragon Series Awards is a showdown between genre queens who made striking transformations.

Could there be a more lovable dual role? In Can This Love Be Translated?, Go Youn-jung showed the power of a true rom-com queen. After years of obscurity, she transformed into Cha Moo-hee, a global top-star actress suddenly thrust into the spotlight. She also took on a second role as Dora-mi, a separate persona and hallucination created to protect herself from being hurt by Cha. Yet when it came to expressing her real feelings and love, she revealed a clumsy side that needed translation, standing out as the heart of a sweet yet wistful romance.

Kim Go-eun once again being Kim Go-eun in Eun-jung and Sang-yeon also earned a spot among this year's Best Actress nominees. In the series, Kim played Ryu Eun-jung, who feels inferior to Cheon Sang-yeon (Park Ji-hyun), a girl who always seemed wealthy and perfect in childhood. From school days to adulthood, Kim portrayed the character's emotional journey through life's upheavals with understated yet deep nuance. Even a fleeting change in her eyes conveyed the character's anguish and complicated love-hate feelings, firmly anchoring the drama.

Park Bo-young in Gold Land is another Best Actress nominee drawing attention. She played customs officer Kim Hee-joo, a woman awakened to desire, and perfectly portrayed a strong, self-directed character at the center of a heavy case. Taking on the crime genre for the first time through Gold Land, Park vividly captured the raw emotional shifts of a woman making increasingly dangerous choices to survive. Her familiar yet deeply felt acting gave the story its emotional logic, while her delicate performance kept viewers fully immersed even amid the show's massive scale.

Park Ji-hyun's layered performance in Eun-jung and Sang-yeon, where she starred opposite Kim Go-eun, also drew strong interest. In the series, Park played Cheon Sang-yeon, who is admired and watched by everyone around her thanks to her wealthy background, exceptional abilities and natural charm, yet carries deep emptiness and wounds beneath her talent. Park made a powerful impression as a leading actress by creating a perfect acting contrast with Kim Go-eun. She boldly and densely shaped the character's complex emotions, precisely portraying her lack and longing to heighten the drama's tension and immersion.

Finally, Shin Hye-sun, who delivered an unmistakable pull in The Art of Sarah, is also being highlighted as a strong contender. In the series, she transformed into Sarah Kim, who is suddenly named a victim in an unidentified murder case in the glittering world of the upper class. Playing a character who skillfully manipulates the vanity of the elite and the dark side of the luxury market, Shin showed dozens of different faces and tones depending on the situation. With her distinctive diction and masterful control of pace and intensity, she dominated The Art of Sarah and fully proved her worth as a genre queen.

Meanwhile, the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards will be held at 8:30 p.m. on the 31st at Paradise City Incheon and will be broadcast live on KBS2.

Jiyoung Cho, soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.