Jun Hyun-moo impersonates 'superstar' Lee Kang-in in Mexico?... Lee Young-pyo says, "He doesn't look like a footballer at all" ('Boss in the Mirror')

Photo courtesy of KBS

[Sportschosun Reporter Ahn So-yoon] Jun Hyun-moo will be reborn as a super star, "Jun Kang-in," in Mexico on "Boss in the Mirror."

In the KBS2 program "Boss in the Mirror," which airs on the 26th, a surprising scene unfolds as tourists from around the world flood Jun Hyun-moo with photo requests during his visit to a market in Mexico, leaving everyone stunned. Jun Hyun-moo looks flustered by the attention and camera flashes coming his way, but he also seems secretly pleased and visibly energized. As everyone else is left confused, Lee Young-pyo quickly figures out what is going on and explains, "People think he is Lee Kang-in because of the uniform Jun Hyun-moo is wearing." Foreign tourists and local residents who saw Jun Hyun-moo wearing Lee Kang-in's club uniform mistook him for Lee Kang-in of the South Korea national football team.

Amid the crowd repeatedly shouting "Lee" and asking for photos, Jun Hyun-moo naturally responds to the fan service (?) and even shows off a dribbling performance with exaggerated footwork. When Jun Hyun-moo jokes, "People must have been drawn in even more because they were convinced I was Lee Kang-in after seeing my football skills," Lee Young-pyo is stunned and says, "He doesn't look like a footballer at all." Kim Sook also bursts out laughing, saying, "Isn't that a big problem at this point?" Jun Hyun-moo, fully enjoying his popularity as a superstar, adds his own miracle calculation: "I don't think 100% of the people who came here mistook me for Lee Kang-in. At least 15% probably came because they like me," drawing laughter with his trademark swagger.

Jun Hyun-moo's unexpected popularity frenzy as "Jun Kang-in," which heated up Mexico, will be revealed in the full broadcast of "Boss in the Mirror."

Meanwhile, KBS2's "Boss in the Mirror" airs every Sunday at 4:40 p.m.

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.