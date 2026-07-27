Shin Min-a’s ‘Queen’ Brings an Imperial Scandal to Life... Anticipated Series 'The Remarried Empress' Confirmed for Fall Release This Year

[Sportschosun reporter Jiyoung Cho] Disney+ series 'The Remarried Empress' (written by Yeo Ji-na and Hyun Chung-yeol, directed by Jo Soo-won) will meet viewers this fall.

'The Remarried Empress' is an adaptation of the legendary IP of the same name, which sparked a global sensation and includes the webtoon that has recorded 2.97 billion cumulative views worldwide as of July 2026. As Disney+'s first K-romance fantasy, it is drawing intense anticipation even before its release.

Trusted actors including Shin Min-a, Ju Ji-hoon, Lee Jong-suk, and Lee Se-young are set to richly bring to life a tightly woven story of love, power, and desire within the imperial court. Set in the fictional royal world of the Eastern Empire, the series is attracting worldwide attention for its visually striking live-action portrayal of a unique romance-fantasy universe centered on four men and women.

The released teaser poster commands attention with the powerful presence of Empress Navier (Shin Min-a), standing alone in the center of a solemn courtroom. Her poised and flawless appearance reflects the dignity of the perfect empress of the Eastern Empire, along with an unapproachable sense of authority.

In particular, the line, "I accept the divorce. And I demand approval for remarriage," is an iconic quote that thrilled fans of the original work and serves as the opening signal of the turmoil that will shake the empire.

Even in the face of her husband Sovieshu's betrayal and the immense ordeal of divorce, Navier refuses to break. Instead, she resolves to forge her own life and destiny anew. Shin Min-a, who radiates undeniable beauty and aura, is expected to portray Navier's dignity and leadership with her signature elegant charisma and nuanced emotional performance.

'The Remarried Empress,' adapted from the popular webtoon of the same name, is a grand romance-fantasy epic about the perfect empress of the Eastern Empire who is told to divorce the emperor, who has fallen for a runaway slave. Rather than accept, she demands approval to remarry the prince of the Western Kingdom. The series stars Shin Min-a, Ju Ji-hoon, Lee Jong-suk, Lee Se-young, Lee Bong-ryun, Choi Dae-hoon, Jung Young-joo, Park Ho-san, and Nam Yoon-ho. It was written by Yeo Ji-na, known for '9 End 2 Outs' and 'The Uncanny Counter,' and directed by Jo Soo-won, who helmed 'I Can Hear Your Voice,' 'Pinocchio,' and 'Still 17.' It is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ this fall.

Jiyoung Cho, Sportschosun

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.