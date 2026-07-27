Is Jung Ho-young Eyeing Ateez's Choi San's Spot? He Teases a Stage-Dominating Performance with 'BAD' on 'Malja Show'

Photo courtesy of KBS

[Sportschosun reporter Ahn So-yoon] Chefs Jung Ho-young and Lee Moon-jung will showcase their sharp wit on 'Malja Show.'

On the KBS2 program airing on the 27th, Jung Ho-young and Lee Moon-jung appear as guests. The two are set to share a wide range of stories, from their appeal as star chefs to candid confessions.

Jung Ho-young first introduces himself as a 'dancing machine' and proudly says, "I was here before chefs Jung Ji-sun, Kwon Seong-jun, and Choi Kang-rok became famous." He then draws laughter with a cheeky joke, saying, "If you don't know me, you shouldn't step into the world of star chefs."

Jung Ho-young says he has been drawing attention not only for his cooking skills but also for his dancing. "You can't just cook to make a living," he says. He then takes the stage on the spot and attempts Ateez's 'BAD' challenge. Viewers are curious to see whether Jung Ho-young can perfectly capture Choi San's cool expression and restrained hand movements.

Lee Moon-jung says she is aware of her growing popularity, but admits she is not entirely happy. She confesses, "Like the saying 'early-blooming flowers wither early,' I suddenly became popular thanks to the boost from 'Culinary Class Wars,' but I worry that the attention could disappear overnight." Her hidden concerns raise curiosity about what comfort Malja Grandma Kim Young-hee may offer.

The two chefs laugh and cry along with the audience's various concerns, taking on the role of 'empathy fairies.' In particular, Lee Moon-jung is expected to offer warm advice to a full-time homemaker who dreams of becoming a working mom, recalling the time she tried to keep working until the end while hiding her pregnancy.

Jung Ho-young also gives his heartfelt response as a senior chef to a second-year high school student in the audience who says, "I want to become a star chef." However, it is said that his final remark sent the studio into laughter. His unexpected advice, which left everyone in stitches, will be revealed in the broadcast.

Meanwhile, KBS2's 'Malja Show' airs on the 27th at 9:30 p.m.

Ahn So-yoon, Sportschosun

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.