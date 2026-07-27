Car, the Garden to Tarzzan Capture the 'Order Within Disorder' — Why Did They Go on an Unwilling Hike in 'Take a Hike!'?

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] Netflix variety show 'Take a Hike!' is drawing attention for forming a hiking club unlike anything seen before.

'Take a Hike!' is expected to help viewers beat the summer heat by offering the unusual sight of a pure white winter mountain landscape in the middle of midsummer. It is also attracting attention because Na Yeong-seok's team, known for character-driven variety shows, is continuing its collaboration with Netflix through a fresh cast combination and the unusual concept of 'hiking.'

Above all, the lively chemistry among the four trending stars who formed this special hiking club — Car, the Garden, Day6's Dowoon, Lee Chae-min, and All Day Project's Tarzzan — is the biggest point to watch. They will join the 'Descending Hiking Club,' a group that hikes in order to come back down, and begin their first-ever climb through a snow-covered mountain.

The stills released so far suggest that the four members of 'Take a Hike!' will be full of laughter when they are together. Armed and ready from the crack of dawn, they set out on a grueling journey and continue the climb while relying on one another amid the dazzling white scenery of the winter mountains.

The Descending Hiking Club's enjoyment of the 'taste of coming down' that only those who finish the climb can experience raises curiosity about the fun and sincere stories they will create as they scale the beautiful yet punishing winter mountains.

The club's eldest member, Car, the Garden, said, "The members are all very gentle and honest. We had more in common than I expected, so we shared our concerns and had a really good time." Dowoon, who described the chemistry among the members as "perfect," added, "It was a time when we looked out for one another, took care of each other, and genuinely worried about each other."

Lee Chae-min explained, "My spontaneous personality matched well with the others. Even without doing anything special, I think the chemistry came out naturally. If I had to put it in one word, it would be 'naturalness.'" The youngest member, Tarzzan, said, "If I had to sum it up in one word, it would be 'order within disorder.'" He added, "At first glance, it may seem like there is no set structure, but once we started hiking, we followed principles and order, and came back down safely while having fun." His remarks heightened curiosity about their climbing journey.

Producer Park Hyun Yong explained, "Their first hike turned them into close friends in just one day. As they rolled along the rough mountain path and came back down together, they grew close at incredible speed. As the saying goes, people become friends faster when they go through hardships together. The four-way camaraderie that blossomed at high speed in a moment of limits will be the biggest point to watch."

'Take a Hike!' is a hiking variety show about four unwilling hikers who had never cared about hiking in their lives, as they embark on their first-ever winter mountain expedition. It stars Car, the Garden, Dowoon, Lee Chae-min, and Tarzzan, and is directed by Na PD and Park Hyun Yong. It will be released on Netflix on August 18.

Jo Ji-young, Sportschosun, soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.