Oldest Expectant Mother Handa-gam Begins Intensive Son-Parenting Training... Meets Jeong I-rang and Hwang Bo-ra ('The Return of Superman')

Photo courtesy of KBS

[Sportschosun reporter Ahn So-yoon] Handa-gam, who is 27 weeks pregnant, will hold an emergency meeting with Jeong I-rang and Hwang Bo-ra, seasoned mothers of sons.

The 631st episode of KBS2's The Return of Superman, airing on the 29th under the title "The Flowers of Laughter Are in Full Bloom," will feature Handa-gam, the oldest expectant mother in the entertainment industry and a first-time mom, inviting Jeong I-rang and Hwang Bo-ra to receive "tips for raising sons." In particular, Jeong I-rang's 7-year-old son Aaron and Hwang Bo-ra's 2-year-old son Woo-in will visit Handa-gam's home with their mothers and give her a firsthand look at the world of raising boys.

After Jeong I-rang and Hwang Bo-ra briefly step away, Handa-gam takes on the challenge of caring for Aaron and Woo-in alone. She shows confidence, saying, "I once dreamed of becoming a kindergarten teacher," but her confidence quickly disappears when she is faced with a high-difficulty parenting situation from the start. Once his mother is out of sight, Woo-in bursts into tears. Handa-gam tries to soothe him with every toy she can find, but he keeps calling for his mother, leaving her flustered and at a loss.

At that moment, an unexpected parenting coach appears and rescues Handa-gam from the crisis. Aaron, Jeong I-rang's 7-year-old son, quietly approaches and advises, "He likes it when you play nursery rhymes on your phone." He then whispers "Baby Shark" to Handa-gam, who is struggling to choose a song, and delivers a parenting assist that feels like a huge help, drawing admiration. Viewers can see Handa-gam, the entertainment industry's oldest expectant mother, preparing for her upcoming meeting with Chaltteogi as she experiences son parenting firsthand on this week's The Return of Superman.

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Meanwhile, KBS2's The Return of Superman airs every Wednesday at 8:30 p.m.

Ahn So-yoon, Sportschosun

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.