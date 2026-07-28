"I Looked Up YouTubers and Studied Influencers"... Kim Hye-soo Returns With a Stunning Problematic Drama, 'The Affair Is Not the Issue Right Now' (Full)

At the production presentation for Coupang Play's series 'The Affair Is Not the Issue Right Now,' held on the 28th at Ambassador Seoul Pullman Hotel, Kim Jae-chul, Cho Yeo-jeong, Kim Hye-soo, and Kim Ji-hoon posed for

[Sportschosun Jiyoung Cho] Kim Hye-soo, a reliably compelling actress, has returned with a striking new drama in which infidelity is far from the real issue.

On the morning of the 28th, Coupang Play held a production presentation for its series 'The Affair Is Not the Issue Right Now' at Ambassador Seoul Pullman Hotel in Jung District, Seoul. The event was attended by Kim Hye-soo, who plays Kyung-hee, a successful influencer and CEO of an interior design company; Cho Yeo-jeong, who plays Soo-jung, a dermatologist and Kyung-hee's neighbor across the street; Kim Ji-hoon, who plays Jae-hong, Kyung-hee's younger husband and a lovable tagalong; Kim Jae-chul, who plays Bo-seong, Soo-jung's estranged ex-husband; and director Changhee Lee.

'The Affair Is Not the Issue Right Now' follows a runaway story in which a popular influencer couple, who have built their brand on the image of a happy family, and a doctor couple next door, locked in a messy divorce lawsuit, become entangled in an unbearable secret so serious that even infidelity seems trivial. As shocking twists pile up around two seemingly perfect neighbors, the series promises unpredictable turns and a black comedy that playfully subverts a spiraling story, offering viewers a fresh kind of entertainment.

In particular, the series is drawing attention for the powerful acting synergy among its four leads — Kim Hye-soo, Cho Yeo-jeong, Kim Ji-hoon, and Kim Jae-chul. It also stands out for being produced by Firstman Studio, the company behind Hwang Dong-hyuk's Netflix megahit 'Squid Game,' with CEO Kim Ji-yeon at the helm.

At the production presentation for Coupang Play's series 'The Affair Is Not the Issue Right Now,' held on the 28th at Ambassador Seoul Pullman Hotel, Kim Hye-soo and Kim Ji-hoon posed for photos. Reporter Heo Sang-wook

At the production presentation for Coupang Play's series 'The Affair Is Not the Issue Right Now,' held on the 28th at Ambassador Seoul Pullman Hotel, Cho Yeo-jeong and Kim Jae-chul posed for photos. Reporter Heo

Kim Hye-soo said she decided to join the project because the title immediately caught her eye. "I wondered what could possibly be the issue if infidelity wasn't the problem. The script's ability to catch me off guard was what made it so appealing. I found the story, which races toward an unexpected ending, extremely interesting, and as an actor, I really wanted to take on the challenge," she explained.

Kim Ji-hoon said, "The script was genuinely fun. I was happy to work with senior Kim Hye-soo, whom I have long admired. I grew up watching her work from a young age. Watching her act, I felt she had a thousand faces, and I wanted to be like her as an actor. Isn't it hard to stay at the top for so long? I had a great deal of respect for that. That's why I chose this project."

Cho Yeo-jeong added, "It felt like a bowling ball of a project. The way the story is told and its pace were so intriguing," while Kim Jae-chul said, "It had the longest title of any project I've done, so that helped me choose it. I wanted to jump on board no matter what because it was a director and senior actors I respect."

Director Changhee Lee expressed confidence, saying, "My works usually begin with someone dying. Of course, this one is not all that different, but I was surprised by the subject of infidelity. Directors are always looking for what I can make more entertaining. In that sense, I felt this was a project I could do very well."

At the production presentation for Coupang Play's series 'The Affair Is Not the Issue Right Now,' held on the 28th at Ambassador Seoul Pullman Hotel, Kim Hye-soo posed for photos. Reporter Heo Sang-wook /2026.07.28/

She also spoke about her character. Kim Hye-soo said, "Kyung-hee is very different at the beginning and the end. I tried to act while carefully adjusting how she changes in subtle ways through the people she meets, and how her emotional density shifts in each situation." She added, "I looked up a lot of domestic influencers and celebrities. I tried to study the people connected to Kyung-hee as much as possible. I even made and wore the visual outer layer of a real influencer myself. But I don't think I could actually live as an influencer," she said with a laugh.

"I also tried to look into the latest trends as much as possible. While preparing for this project, I watched a lot of YouTube. I discovered people I had never known before. I learned a lot about YouTubers who have influence. There are also many influencers with global reach overseas. I focused on looking into those kinds of people," she said.

Kim Ji-hoon explained, "Jae-hong is a trivial yet innocent character. I hope viewers will think, 'There is someone like that in the apartment next door,' when they watch the drama. No matter how successful or cool someone may seem, their real self can be trivial. Everyone has embarrassing things they keep to themselves, and I hope viewers can relate to Jae-hong through that."

Kim Hye-soo praised him, saying, "While reading the script, I laughed the most whenever Jae-hong appeared. I became curious about the casting. I believe every role has its rightful owner, and the Jae-hong that Kim Ji-hoon created feels truly innocent and very simple, yet he also expresses many psychological layers. He portrays so well the conflict of wanting to stand tall as the head of the household while still falling out of step. Viewers who watch our drama will see a new side of Kim Ji-hoon, a performance they've never seen before. The female staff members were laughing whenever Jae-hong appeared on camera."

Kim Hye-soo's ambitions in returning with a black comedy were also distinctive. She said, "This project has a different tone from my previous work. It is a black comedy, but it is also layered with multiple genres. It cannot be defined by just one genre. Viewers will be able to see a more varied side of it. I think it will show both the image they expect and the one they do not expect," raising anticipation for the series.

At the production presentation for Coupang Play's series 'The Affair Is Not the Issue Right Now,' held on the 28th at Ambassador Seoul Pullman Hotel, Kim Jae-chul, Cho Yeo-jeong, director Changhee Lee, Kim Hye-soo, and

The reunion of Kim Hye-soo and Cho Yeo-jeong, who last worked together 23 years ago in the KBS weekend drama 'Jang Hui-bin,' which ended in 2003, is also drawing attention. Cho Yeo-jeong said, "One of the reasons I chose this project was that I could see Kim Hye-soo again after such a long time. When I worked with her as a rookie, I felt that if I was with this senior, I could accomplish anything. Even during this project, I told her, 'If I'm with you, I can do anything.' She is that kind of person to me."

Kim Hye-soo also said, "We first met when we were both young. It was a great joy to meet Cho Yeo-jeong again, as she has grown steadily and sincerely, one step at a time, while building a strong foundation. Every time I went to the set to act with her, I felt excited and happy. Even after finishing the project, all those memories remained precious. It was a rare opportunity. Being able to reunite with such a great actor in a good project feels even more special to me."

'The Affair Is Not the Issue Right Now' stars Kim Hye-soo, Cho Yeo-jeong, Kim Ji-hoon, and Kim Jae-chul. The script was written by Jung Eun-kyung and Park Soo-rin, and the series was directed by Changhee Lee, known for 'Strangers from Hell' and 'A Killer Paradox.' It will be released on Coupang Play at 8 p.m. on the 31st.

Jiyoung Cho, Reporter soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.