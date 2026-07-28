'The Affair Is Not the Issue Right Now' Kim Hye-soo Says, "The Unusual Title Caught My Eye First... It Was a Very Interesting Story"

At the production presentation for the Coupang Play series 'The Affair Is Not the Issue Right Now,' held on the 28th at The Ambassador Seoul – A Pullman Hotel, Kim Hye-soo posed for photos. Reporter Heo Sang-wook

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Ji-young] Actress Kim Hye-soo said, "The title caught my eye first."

On the morning of the 28th, Coupang Play held a production presentation for its series 'The Affair Is Not the Issue Right Now' at The Ambassador Seoul – A Pullman Hotel in Jung District, Seoul. Attending the event were Kim Hye-soo, who plays Kyung-hee, a successful influencer and CEO of an interior design company; Cho Yeo-jeong, who plays Soo-jung, a dermatologist and Kyung-hee's neighbor across the hall; Jihoon Kim, who plays Kyung-hee's younger husband Jae-hong; Kim Jae-chul, who plays Bo-seong, Soo-jung's estranged ex-husband; and director Changhee Lee.

Kim Hye-soo explained why she chose the project, saying, "The title stood out right away. I wondered what could possibly be the issue if infidelity was not the problem. The story's sharp, unexpected twist was appealing. I found the journey toward an unforeseen ending very intriguing, and as an actor, I really wanted to take on the challenge."

'The Affair Is Not the Issue Right Now' is a black comedy about a runaway chain-reaction collision, as a popular influencer couple who built their brand on the image of a happy family becomes entangled with a neighboring doctor couple locked in a messy divorce lawsuit, along with an overwhelming secret that makes even infidelity seem trivial. The series stars Kim Hye-soo, Cho Yeo-jeong, Jihoon Kim, and Kim Jae-chul. It was written by Jeong Eun-kyung and Park Soo-rin, and directed by Changhee Lee, known for 'Strangers from Hell' and 'A Killer Paradox.' It will be released on Coupang Play at 8 p.m. on the 31st.

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.