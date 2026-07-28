‘The Affair Is Not the Problem’ Kim Ji-hoon: “I’ve Admired Kim Hye-soo Since I Was Young... Why I Chose This Project”

At the production presentation for the Coupang Play series “The Affair Is Not the Problem,” held on the 28th at the Ambassador Seoul Pullman, Kim Hye-soo and Kim Ji-hoon posed for photos. Reporter Heo Sang-wook

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] Actor Jihoon Kim said, “The news that Kim Hye-soo, whom I have long admired, was joining the project was the reason I chose it.”

The production presentation for the Coupang Play series “The Affair Is Not the Problem” was held on the morning of the 28th at the Ambassador Seoul Pullman Hotel in Jung District, Seoul. Attending the event were Kim Hye-soo, who plays Kyung-hee, a successful influencer and CEO of an interior design company; Cho Yeo-jeong, who plays Soo-jung, a dermatologist and Kyung-hee’s neighbor across the street; Jihoon Kim, who plays Kyung-hee’s younger husband, Jae-hong; Kim Jae-cheol, who plays Bo-seong, Soo-jung’s estranged ex-husband; and director Changhee Lee.

Jihoon Kim said, “The script was really fun. I was happy to be able to work with Kim Hye-soo, whom I have personally admired for a long time. I grew up watching her work since I was young. Watching her act, I felt she was an actress with a thousand faces, and I wanted to be like her as an actor. It is not easy to stay at the top for so long, is it? I had a lot of respect for that. That was the reason I chose this project.”

“The Affair Is Not the Problem” is a black comedy about a runaway chain-reaction collision, as a popular influencer couple who built their brand on a happy family and a neighboring doctor couple locked in a messy divorce lawsuit become entangled in an unbearable secret so serious that even an affair seems trivial. The series stars Kim Hye-soo, Cho Yeo-jeong, Jihoon Kim, and Kim Jae-cheol. It was written by Jeong Eun-kyung and Park Soo-rin, and directed by Changhee Lee, known for “Strangers from Hell” and “A Killer Paradox.” It will be released on Coupang Play at 8 p.m. on the 31st.

Jo Ji-young, reporter soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.