"It's Not an Affair" Kim Hye-soo says, "I based my performance on real influencers... I even had the clothes custom-made"

Kim Hye-soo poses at the production presentation for the Coupang Play series "It's Not an Affair" held on the 28th at The Ambassador Seoul – A Pullman Hotel. Reporter Heo Sang-wook, /2026.07.28/

Actress Kim Hye-soo said, "I acted while referring to real influencers."

A production presentation for the Coupang Play series "It's Not an Affair" was held on the morning of the 28th at The Ambassador Seoul – A Pullman Hotel in Jung District, Seoul. Kim Hye-soo, who plays Kyung-hee, a successful influencer and CEO of an interior design company; Cho Yeo-jeong, who plays Soo-jung, a dermatologist and Kyung-hee's neighbor across the hall; Jihoon Kim, who plays Jae-hong, Kyung-hee's younger husband and her "keyring-like" partner; Kim Jae-chul, who plays Bo-sung, Soo-jung's estranged ex-husband; and director Changhee Lee attended the event.

Kim Hye-soo said, "The beginning and end of Kyung-hee, the character I played, are very different. I tried to act by carefully adjusting how she changes little by little through the people she meets, and how her emotional depth becomes more detailed in each situation." She added, "I looked up many domestic influencers and celebrities. I tried to study people connected to Kyung-hee as much as possible. I even had the outer look of a real influencer custom-made and wore it. But I don't think I could actually live as an influencer," she said with a laugh.

"It's Not an Affair" is a black comedy about a runaway chain-reaction collision, in which a popular influencer couple who built their image on a happy family life becomes entangled with a neighboring doctor couple locked in a messy divorce lawsuit, only to be swept up in an unbearable secret so serious that even an affair seems trivial. Kim Hye-soo, Cho Yeo-jeong, Jihoon Kim, and Kim Jae-chul star in the series. The script was written by Jeong Eun-kyung and Park Soo-rin, and it was directed by Changhee Lee, known for "Strangers from Hell" and "A Killer Paradox." It will be released on Coupang Play at 8 p.m. on the 31st.

Jo Ji-young, Sportschosun

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.