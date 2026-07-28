'It's Not a Problem Right Now' Jo Yeo-jeong: "Reunited with Kim Hye-soo after 23 years since 'Royal Noble Consort Huibin Jang'... I can do anything if I have an older sister"

The production presentation for the Coupang Play series 'It's Not a Problem Right Now' was held at the Ambassador Seoul Pullman on the 28th.

Kim Jae-cheol, Jo Yeo-jeong, Kim Hye-soo, and Kim Ji-hoon are posing. Reporter Heo Sang-wook wook@sportschosun. 28/ [Sportschosun Reporter Jo Ji-young] Actress Jo Yeo-jeong said, "I can do anything if I'm with Kim Hye-soo. " On the morning of the 28th, a production presentation for the Coupang Play series 'It's Not a Problem Right Now' (written by Jung Eun-kyung and Park Soo-rin, directed by Lee Chang-hee) was held at the Ambassador Seoul Pullman Hotel in Jung-gu, Seoul. The press conference held on this day was attended by Kim Hye-soo, who plays Kyung-hee, a successful influencer and CEO of an interior design company; Jo Yeo-jeong, who plays Soo-jung, a dermatologist and Kyung-hee's next-door neighbor; Kim Ji-hoon, who plays Jae-hong, Kyung-hee's younger husband who is like a keyring; Kim Jae-cheol, who plays Bo-sung, Soo-jung's runaway ex-husband; and Director Lee Chang-hee.

The reunion of Kim Hye-soo and Jo Yeo-jeong, who are meeting for the first time in 23 years since they acted together as Jang Hee-bin and Lady Kim in the KBS2 drama 'Jang Hee-bin' which ended in 2003, is also a hot topic. Jo Yeo-jeong expressed her trust, saying, "One of the reasons I chose this project was to be able to see Kim Hye-soo again after a long time. When I worked with Kim Hye-soo as a rookie, I felt that 'if I work with this senior, I can accomplish anything. ' I said the same thing for this project: 'I can do anything if I work with you. ' She is that kind of presence to me.

" Kim Hye-soo also said, "We both met when we were young. It was a great joy of this project to be able to meet Jo Yeo-jeong, who has grown calmly and seriously, step by step, while solidifying her foundation. I was excited and happy every time I went to the set to act with Jo Yeo-jeong. Even after finishing the project, all those memories remained precious. It was a valuable opportunity.

Being able to meet a good actor again through a good project feels even more special to me. " 'It's Not a Problem Right Now' is a black comedy depicting a runaway chain collision as a popular influencer couple who have sold their happy family life and a neighboring doctor couple in the midst of a messy divorce lawsuit become entangled in an uncontrollable secret where even adultery seems trivial. Starring Kim Hye-soo, Jo Yeo-jeong, Kim Ji-hoon, and Kim Jae-cheol, the script was written by Jung Eun-kyung and Park Soo-rin, and directed by Lee Chang-hee, director of 'Strangers from Hell' and 'The Murderer's Dilemma'. It will be released via Coupang Play on the evening of the 31st at 8 PM. Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.