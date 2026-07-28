'An Affair Today Is Not the Problem' Kim Hye-soo Says, "You’ll See a Side of Me That Is Expected, or Unexpected"

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At the production presentation for the Coupang Play series 'An Affair Today Is Not the Problem,' held on the 28th at the Ambassador Seoul Pullman
At the production presentation for the Coupang Play series 'An Affair Today Is Not the Problem,' held on the 28th at the Ambassador Seoul Pullman Hotel, Kim Hye-soo posed for photos. Reporter Heo Sang-wook /2026.07.28/

[Sportschosun Jo Ji-young] Actress Kim Hye-soo said, "Viewers will be able to see a side of me that they may expect, or may not expect."

A production presentation for the Coupang Play series 'An Affair Today Is Not the Problem' (written by Jeong Eun-kyung and Park Su-rin, directed by Changhee Lee) was held on the morning of the 28th at the Ambassador Seoul Pullman Hotel in Jung District, Seoul. Kim Hye-soo, who plays Kyung-hee, a successful influencer and CEO of an interior design company; Cho Yeo-jeong, who plays Soo-jeong, a dermatologist and Kyung-hee's neighbor across the hall; Jihoon Kim, who plays Kyung-hee's younger husband Jae-hong; Kim Jae-chul, who plays Bo-seong, Soo-jeong's estranged ex-husband; and director Changhee Lee attended the event.

Kim Hye-soo added to the anticipation by saying, "The work itself has a different feel from what I have done before. This project is a black comedy, but it is also layered with multiple genres. It cannot be defined by a single genre. I think audiences will see a wider range of sides to it. It may even show viewers sides they expect, or do not expect."

'An Affair Today Is Not the Problem' is a black comedy about a chain-reaction pileup that spirals out of control as a popular influencer couple, who have built their image on a happy family, becomes entangled with a doctor couple next door who are in a messy divorce lawsuit over an unbearable secret that makes even an affair seem trivial. The series stars Kim Hye-soo, Cho Yeo-jeong, Jihoon Kim and Kim Jae-chul. It was written by Jeong Eun-kyung and Park Su-rin, and directed by Changhee Lee of 'Strangers from Hell' and 'A Killer Paradox.' It will be released on Coupang Play at 8 p.m. on the 31st.

Jo Ji-young

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.

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